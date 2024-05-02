Who goes up, who goes down and who makes the top six? Championship final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who goes up, who goes down and who makes the top six? Championship final day

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna, centre, is on the brink of promotion with Ipswich but Birmingham boss Gary Rowett, left, and Huddersfield’s Andre Breitenreiter are in relegation danger (Jess Hornby/Bradley Collyer/PA)
The Championship regular season comes to an end on Saturday lunchtime with promotion, play-off and relegation issues still to be decided.

Ipswich, after beating Coventry on Tuesday night, need only a point against Huddersfield to join champions Leicester in next season’s Premier League.

Leeds still have an outside chance of second place but must beat Southampton, who are guaranteed to finish fourth, and hope Ipswich lose.

Kieran McKenna
Kieran McKenna’s side need a point on the final day (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ipswich’s opponents Huddersfield will be relegated barring the most unlikely combination of scorelines.

The Terriers must win, hope Plymouth and Birmingham both lose and make up a goal-difference deficit of 15 to Argyle. A draw for Blues would additionally leave Town needing to win their own game by 11 goals.

Birmingham themselves need to win against Norwich and hope Plymouth do not beat Hull, or that Blackburn or Sheffield Wednesday lose to Leicester or Sunderland respectively – Blues would move above either of the latter pair on goal difference in that scenario. A draw would only keep them up if Plymouth lose by five.

Birmingham’s Ethan Laird, left, battles for possession with Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles
Birmingham and Huddersfield need a final-day escape from relegation (Jess Hornby/PA)

Plymouth would be safe with a win, and Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday with a point.

Norwich need only a point to secure a play-off place, and realistically that is also the scenario for West Brom when they play Preston.

Hull can gatecrash the party if they beat Argyle and West Brom lose, or if they turn around a seven-goal deficit to Norwich – a draw for Albion would leave Hull requiring an 11-goal win to overtake them.