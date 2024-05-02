Luke Littler secures back-to-back Premier League wins with Aberdeen triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler secures back-to-back Premier League wins with Aberdeen triumph

By Press Association
Luke Littler triumphed in Aberdeen (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luke Littler triumphed in Aberdeen (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luke Littler made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as he overcame Rob Cross in Aberdeen.

A week after his victory in Liverpool, Littler beat Cross 6-4 in Thursday’s final with the teenager on course to finish top of the league phase.

Cross had gone 4-3 up in the final but Littler took out 80 to level it up and then threw seven perfect darts in the next leg to go 5-4 up.

Cross hit successive trebles trying to make 126 and extend the game but, when he missed the double, Littler secured the win – having already done enough to secure a play-off place.

“I can now settle in Leeds next week and then Sheffield and just play with freedom,” Littler said on Sky Sports. “I will aim to win the other two nights but if it’s not to be it is all focused on London.

“I have settled into the Premier League. I have got used to the routine – (but I don’t think) I am the best player in the world.”

Littler had earlier seen off Michael Smith 6-1 in the semi-finals, having beaten Nathan Aspinall 6-5 in the quarters.

Cross had beaten Luke Humphries 6-5 in the semis, but Humphries has done enough to ensure he will join Littler in the play-offs.