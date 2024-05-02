Luke Littler secures back-to-back Premier League wins with Aberdeen triumph

Luke Littler made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as he overcame Rob Cross in Aberdeen.

A week after his victory in Liverpool, Littler beat Cross 6-4 in Thursday’s final with the teenager on course to finish top of the league phase.

Cross had gone 4-3 up in the final but Littler took out 80 to level it up and then threw seven perfect darts in the next leg to go 5-4 up.

Cross hit successive trebles trying to make 126 and extend the game but, when he missed the double, Littler secured the win – having already done enough to secure a play-off place.

“I can now settle in Leeds next week and then Sheffield and just play with freedom,” Littler said on Sky Sports. “I will aim to win the other two nights but if it’s not to be it is all focused on London.

“I have settled into the Premier League. I have got used to the routine – (but I don’t think) I am the best player in the world.”

Littler had earlier seen off Michael Smith 6-1 in the semi-finals, having beaten Nathan Aspinall 6-5 in the quarters.

Cross had beaten Luke Humphries 6-5 in the semis, but Humphries has done enough to ensure he will join Littler in the play-offs.