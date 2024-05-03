Harlequins prepared for another bruising scrum battle against Toulouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harlequins prepared for another bruising scrum battle against Toulouse

By Press Association
Prop Will Collier in action for Harlequins (Adam Davy/PA)
Prop Will Collier in action for Harlequins (Adam Davy/PA)

Harlequins are ready for a blockbusting scrum sequel on Sunday when they tackle Investec Champions Cup semi-final opponents Toulouse.

Quins booked a last-four spot for the first time by building rock-solid foundations in battering Bordeaux-Begles’ scrum three weeks ago.

It underpinned a remarkable 42-41 victory, allowing Quins’ all-star back division led by Marcus Smith to cut loose.

Props Fin Baxter and Will Collier were to the fore, with another major mission now awaiting them against the record five-tournament winners in south-west France.

“If ever you watch highlights of French club rugby, they often show the scrums, which is unheard of over here,” Collier said.

“They love it. Who is going to push each other backwards, in simplest layman’s terms?

“We have got a plan specific to them that hopefully we can implement. We have done a lot of work on it this week, as I am sure you can imagine.

Will Collier
Will Collier has made more than 200 appearances for Harlequins (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“You see the passion they have and the way they celebrate scrums as a physical confrontation with their biggest men on the pitch going at it.

“When they get a scrum penalty they celebrate it like a try. It’s amazing.

“Knowing we are going to have to take that away from them to some capacity and more so put our game on them in the scrum is everything.”

Collier, who is among a select band of players to have made more than 200 first-team appearances for Quins, has enjoyed an outstanding season.

While it might be seven years since he won two England caps on tour against Argentina, the 32-year-old remains one of the more destructive tightheads around.

“I have done these big games a few times, but in the back of my mind this is probably the most exciting game I have played in a Quins shirt,” he added.

“To be where we are in Europe is huge for the club.

“I think we have slightly gone under the radar, just quietly gone about it, put in these big performances, got some big results and suddenly we are here in probably the biggest game in the club’s history.”

Quins, though, are well aware of the mayhem Toulouse can cause, having experienced it at first-hand during the opening pool phase fixtures in December.

Toulouse won 47-19 at the Twickenham Stoop, scoring seven tries, and Collier said: “They drilled us at home.

“That was one that stuck with us, the way they played and dominated. They took some of our real strengths away.

“It is definitely sitting with us that they came to our patch and did that, and that the challenge we are facing this weekend is probably going to be bigger.

“The boys who played in that game, in the back of their minds will kind of know what’s coming.

“Their second-half surge was immense. They were awesome. They are the envy of most people in Europe, the trophies they’ve won, and we are under no illusion as to the challenge.”