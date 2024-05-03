Arne Slot ‘confident’ Liverpool move will be confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arne Slot ‘confident’ Liverpool move will be confirmed

By Press Association
Feyenood head coach Arne Slot is confident his move to Liverpool will go through (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool’s choice to replace Jurgen Klopp – Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot – has “confidence it will happen”.

A compensation deal with the Dutch side was agreed a week ago and although there has been nothing confirmed publicly from either club since, the PA News agency understands Liverpool consider the deal to be done and may just wait until the end of the season for the official announcement.

Klopp leaves Anfield after nine years at the end of the season and the Reds are confident their search for his successor has identified the best candidate.

“We haven’t confirmed anything yet and as long as we haven’t confirmed anything yet I don’t think it is honest to the club I am working for now or the club I could go to to talk about it,” Slot told a press conference ahead of Feyenoord’s game at home to PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

“I am more than happy to answer any questions after the official announcement is made.

“I have all the confidence that will happen but for now it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.

“There is a time and place to do so and this moment today is not that moment. There are three games to go for us and also for Liverpool.”

Speculation has suggested Slot will be appointed as head coach and not manager to fit in better with the club’s footballing structure but the 45-year-old Dutchman said he is not bothered by his job title.

“I’m not interested in what you call me: you can call me Arne, head coach or manager,” he added.

“I don’t care as long as I can do what I like and that is being with the players on the pitch, working with them and being at the games as that is the most special.”