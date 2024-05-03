Brendan Rodgers happy to see ‘stalwart’ Liam Scales rewarded

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels a new four-year contract for Liam Scales is just reward for the defender digging his side “out of a hole” for much of the campaign.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender looked likely to move on again last summer after returning from a season-long loan spell at Aberdeen.

But the 25-year-old found himself in the first team after a raft of injuries in central defence and, after clean sheets in his first three games, which included a trip to Rangers, Scales has been a regular starter and established himself in the Republic of Ireland team.

#Scales2028 🙌🇮🇪 We are delighted to confirm that Liam Scales has signed a new four-year deal with the Club! ✍#CelticFC🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 3, 2024

The centre-back has made 40 appearances this season and been the constant feature of a central defence which has missed the influential Cameron Carter-Vickers for several spells.

“He has been a real stalwart this season,” Rodgers said. “He has played a lot of games, a lot of minutes. When lots of the players were breaking down earlier in the season he was there for us the whole time.

“So I’m delighted for him because last summer it was probably in doubt where he was going to play.

“Hopefully this summer he can end a winner and an international football player, having signed a new deal. It’s a great reward for his work over the course of the season.

“I am really pleased for him, because he loves being here. He’s dug us out of a hole for a lot of this season when we have had a lot of inconsistencies in that position. I’m delighted he feels rewarded for that.”

Scales was eager to stay as soon as Rodgers signalled he saw him as an important part of his squad.

“I spoke to the manager earlier in the year about it and he made it clear that he wanted me here,” Scales said. “That is a big deal for every player here, when they are signing a new contract.

Scales has become a Republic of Ireland international (Liam McBurney/PA)

“That is important but I know there is going to be competition here at all times and no-one is secure in their position at all.

“I just want to play football and here is the ideal place for me to do that. I love it here, I am really, really happy. It’s a dream, really, a dream come true.

“I have done well this season but I don’t want to just sit on that, I want to be the long-term centre-half in the team. Everyone here would want that for themselves. I know I need to continue to improve and perform at a high standard to keep that shirt.”

Scales, who joined Celtic in August 2021, added: “I’m just delighted to get it done. I have wanted it and it’s happened now. It’s been ongoing. It has to be right for everybody and that’s why it can take time but I’d rather it take time than be rushed. It’s good to have it done.”

Rodgers confirmed talks were ongoing over a new deal for left-back Greg Taylor, who is set to enter the final season of his current contract.

Greg Taylor is entering the final year of his deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I would love to keep Greg here,” he said. “It’s something we have spoken on. It’s obviously with the club and the agent to try and resolve. But in the meantime Greg’s focus is very much on the team.

“I really like him as a person, he is a good guy and very hungry and committed and professional. He sacrifices a lot in his life to be a footballer and that’s the kind of people you want here.

“So, yeah, hopefully something can be resolved on him.”