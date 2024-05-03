Nottingham Forest charged by FA over statement about Stuart Attwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest charged by FA over statement about Stuart Attwell

By Press Association
Nuno Espirito Santo and Neco Williams, left and centre, have been charged by the Football Association over comments about the officiating of their game against Everton, while Mark Clattenburg, right, has been given a formal warning (PA)
Nottingham Forest have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association over their extraordinary statement about VAR Stuart Attwell, on the day referee analyst Mark Clattenburg quit the club.

Forest issued a social media post minutes after the defeat to Everton on April 21 criticising the rejection of three penalty appeals, and claiming they had warned referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) that Attwell was a fan of relegation rivals Luton but nothing was done about it.

The FA has also charged Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo and full-back Neco Williams over their comments about the officiating, while issuing a formal warning to Clattenburg hours after he announced his resignation.

The FA alleged the comments by Forest, Nuno and Williams “constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match officials and/or bring the game into disrepute”.

The club, Nuno and Williams have until May 9 to respond, the FA said.

The Premier League is also investigating the Forest post on Attwell under its rules, having put out a statement saying it was “extremely disappointed” by it.

Despite that, Forest doubled down and issued a further statement urging PGMOL to consider “contextual rivalries” when making match appointments.

Earlier this week PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb admitted Attwell should have advised on-field referee Anthony Taylor to check the third of the appeals – for a challenge by Ashley Young on Callum Hudson-Odoi – on the monitor.

Webb said there would probably have been “a different outcome” if that had happened.

Nuno was asked after the Everton game whether he thought it was appropriate for the club to complain about the appointment of officials before a match, and said: “I prefer not to answer if it is appropriate.

“It’s a feeling and trying to avoid what happened today and not raise any more suspicions or thoughts that no one wants. It is about preventing.”

Forest defender Williams told Sky Sports he thought any of the top six teams would be “getting every single one” of the penalty claims.

Earlier on Friday, Clattenburg announced he was leaving his consultancy role, saying he had felt he had become “more of a hindrance than a help” to Forest and that offering his services to the club had led to “unintended friction” between the club and “other participants”.

Clattenburg also highlighted an error by referee Paul Tierney, pictured, in Forest's match against Liverpool
Clattenburg also highlighted an error by referee Paul Tierney, pictured, in Forest’s match against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Even before the Everton incident, Clattenburg had spoken to journalists in the mixed zone after Forest’s defeat to Liverpool to highlight the error in law made by referee Paul Tierney in awarding a drop ball to the Merseysiders when Forest were in possession.

He wrote in the Daily Mail that the decisions made by Taylor and Attwell in the Everton game were “mind-boggling” to watch.

“Why Attwell did not send Taylor to his screen, only he will know.”