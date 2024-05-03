Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones level at 8-8 in World Championship semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones level at 8-8 in World Championship semi-final

By Press Association
Jak Jones (right) is level with former champion Stuart Bingham in their semi-final clash (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Bingham clinched the final frame of a tense and cagey session to level his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Jak Jones at 8-8.

Bingham finally came through the 16th frame to leave a war of attrition all-square, while there was nothing to separate Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert in their last-four clash, which will resume on Friday night also at 8-8.

Jones, who battled back from a nervy start and 3-0 down to finish Thursday night’s session level at 4-4, saw Bingham take Friday’s opening two frames.

Bingham opened up a 6-4 advantage with scores of 70 and 107 – the first century of the match – with the latter break punishing a risky missed plant on a red by Jones.

The Welsh qualifier was struggling to take his limited chances, but pulled it back to 6-5 with the help of a fluked pink before both players missed pots in the 12th frame.

Jones missed a pink with the reds nicely spread, but Bingham failed to punish him by missing a black while at full stretch and the world number 44 drew level at 6-6.

Bingham then fell behind for the first time in the match, losing a safety exchange before a score of 68 from Jones was enough to edge him 7-6 ahead.

Stuart Bingham, the 2015 world champion, is locked in a titanic battle with Welsh qualifier Jak Jones
Stuart Bingham, the 2015 world champion, is locked in a titanic battle with Welsh qualifier Jak Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)

Both players agreed to a re-rack in the 14th frame after another scrappy safety battle, but neither could find fluency and 30 cagey minutes later Bingham made it 7-7.

Jones edged ahead with a break of 69, but in the final frame of the session he gave away 49 points in fouls as Bingham levelled it up once again.

David Gilbert and Kyren Wilson, the only seed in the last four, could not be separated after resuming on Friday morning at 4-4 and remained locked at 8-8 after another thrilling see-saw session.

Wilson, a beaten finalist at the Crucible in 2020, took the opening frame after a brilliant plant on a red helped him on his way to a break of 70 before Gilbert levelled it up at 5-5 by edging a scrappy 10th frame.

A missed yellow cost Gilbert in the next after an intense safety battle, but a superb score of 129 – his second century of the match and his eighth of the tournament – drew him level at 6-6.

Wilson edged ahead with a run of 54 and after another classy break of 92 from Gilbert – a beaten semi-finalist at the tournament in 2019 – made it 7-7, the former nosed in front at 8-7 with a score of 79.

But Wilson’s hopes of wrapping up the morning session with a two-frame lead were dashed by another century from Gilbert, who drew level again with a superb 106.