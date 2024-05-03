Raith Rovers warm-up for play-offs with rout of Arbroath By Press Association May 3 2024, 9:44pm May 3 2024, 9:44pm Share Raith Rovers warm-up for play-offs with rout of Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4970042/raith-rovers-warm-up-for-play-offs-with-rout-of-arbroath/ Copy Link Callum Smith scored Raith’s first two goals (Jeff Holmes/PA) Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan both scored braces as Raith Rovers warmed up for the Scottish Championship play-offs with a comfortable 5-0 win over relegated Arbroath. Smith bagged two goals in five minutes midway through the first half, first turning home Kyle Turner’s cross-shot before the recalled Vaughan laid on the second. Max Boruc denied him a first-half hat-trick while Leighton McIntosh went close for Arbroath. Vaughan made it four from a pair of second-half penalties and Jack Hamilton added the fifth as the Red Lichties’ season-ending losing run extended into double figures. Rovers will play in the play-off semi-final against the winner of the quarter-final between Partick Thistle and Airdrie.