Ayr and Dunfermline share six goals in season-ending draw By Press Association May 3 2024, 9:46pm May 3 2024, 9:46pm Share Ayr and Dunfermline share six goals in season-ending draw Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4970045/ayr-and-dunfermline-share-six-goals-in-season-ending-draw/ Copy Link Aye hit back to draw with Dunfermline (Richard Sellers/PA) Anton Dowds’ equaliser earned Ayr a season-ending 3-3 draw at home to Dunfermline. Mark McKenzie fired the hosts into an early lead but Chris Kane hauled Dunfermline level. Kane then headed the visitors into the lead and a Josh Edwards volley made it 3-1 just before half-time. But Scott Tomlinson’s ball over the top was lashed home by 17-year-old Lucas McRoberts before Dowds turned and finished Francis Amartey’s pass in the 73rd minute.