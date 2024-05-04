Kevin Nancekivell salutes Plymouth for win over Hull ‘under intense pressure’

Plymouth first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell felt Argyle handled the pressure superbly during the 1-0 win over Hull that retained their Championship status.

Skipper Joe Edwards’ first-half winner was enough for managerless Argyle to finish one point above the relegation zone.

Nancekivell said: “It was stressful and always going to be the case today, but the lads were brilliant.

“It was one of our best performances for a while, and under intense pressure.

“We wanted to be brave, we wanted to be on the ball and we achieved both. I am delighted we are staying up.

“We needed a big performance and today we got one. The lads were terrific. Our organisation when we had to defend was superb.

“I am no different to an Argyle fan because I am Argyle. Really emotional, really proud.”

Edwards headed in the only goal of the game in the 40th minute.

Nancekivell said: “I didn’t know he could jump that high. It was a great ball in by Callum (Wright). Joe was outstanding wasn’t he? He led by example.

“He ran around like an 18-year-old. It was a great far-post header. He’s got that desire and he has an abundance of it and it’s not the first time he’s scored a goal like that for us.

“Joe’s done terrifically well but the whole squad has. It’s been a long season, 46 games and we’ve come up and not been in the bottom three. That’s testament to the squad, every one of them.”

The defeat for Hull ended their play-off hopes.

Head coach Liam Rosenior said: “The energy and intensity they put into the game, they deserved their win overall.

“Even though results didn’t go our way, we wanted to finish on a really positive note because that would have summed up the season. It has been a positive season but we couldn’t quite get over the line today.

“It is never easy, if you look at the games today, all the teams battling relegation all won today. It is the strength of this league, it is never easy wherever you go, whoever you play.

“If you think you are going to just turn up thinking you will be able to outplay teams and they are not going to put up a fight, then you are crazy.

“We didn’t quite get to grips with it in the first 20 minutes, there were a few nervous decisions where I am looking for us to take the ball down and play.

“But we kicked it and turned it into their type of game. That gives them their rhythm and confidence.

“We got into good situations and made poor choices. Today wasn’t the reason we didn’t make the play-offs, we just didn’t quite take advantage of the many moments and advantages we had through the season.

“Part of me not quite expected it, but I knew we would be a team that would have to learn on the job.

“Sometimes you can watch us play and we make so many young decisions but we are so fearless in the way we play.

“It is our biggest strength but sometimes our biggest weakness. We will take stock and analyse and move forward and come back stronger next season.”