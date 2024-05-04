Jordan White fires Ross County out of relegation zone with winner against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan White fires Ross County out of relegation zone with winner against Hibs

By Press Association
Ross County’s Jordan White scored a late winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ross County’s Jordan White scored a late winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ross County moved out of the cinch Premiership relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Hibernian.

Jordan White came off the bench to score an 88th-minute winner after Myziane Maolida had opened the scoring for Hibs, only for Simon Murray to equalise before half-time.

Hibernian started on the front foot, playing around the County press well and forcing their opponents into making long balls forward into the channels.

They would get their reward in the 15th minute when Martin Boyle’s corner fell to Rocky Bushiri, who hit a post, and the ball rolled along the goalline for a tap-in as Maolida scored in his third successive game against the Staggies.

Bushiri would be involved in the next goal too, but through a mistake at the other end.

He failed to clear Michee Efete’s cross into the Hibs box, allowing Murray to run onto the ball and finish first time into the bottom corner for his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.

The rest of the first half became a back-and-forth affair, with Ross Laidlaw needed to make two good saves to deny Emiliano Hansen and Maolida, but Eamonn Brophy headed wide of the mark at the other end and Murray hit a post as the interval approached.

Murray would again hit the goal frame within 10 minutes of the restart, heading Yan Dhanda’s cross into the ground with the ball bouncing out of Joseph Wollacott’s reach and onto the crossbar.

Hibs would very nearly regain their lead immediately afterwards, though, with Boyle taking advantage of Ryan Leak’s mistake to go one-on-one with Laidlaw; the Staggies stopper again made an important save.

With three points having a bigger impact on County’s season than for their visitors, it was perhaps no surprise that it was the home team pushing more strongly for a winner as the clock ticked down.

White would go close with a header that found the side netting, but he would go even closer in the 88th minute when he put County in front.

A poor pass from Wollacott was intercepted inside the Hibs half by George Harmon, and suddenly the Staggies had the numbers advantage in the final third.

Harmon picked out White, who did well to hold off his marker and turn before firing into the back of the Hibernian net for the winning goal.