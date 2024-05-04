St Mirren close in on European place with victory at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s Saints are closing in on Europe (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s Saints are closing in on Europe (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren took a huge step towards securing a European place for the first time in 37 years as they romped to a 3-1 away win over nearest challengers Dundee.

The Buddies opened up a 3-0 lead through goals from Alex Gogic, Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya. Dundee, who could have leapfrogged their visitors into fifth place with a win, hit back through substitute Michael Mellon, but Stephen Robinson’s side held firm for a deserved victory.

Saints are now five points clear of the Dark Blues with just three games to play and they celebrated wildly with their supporters at full-time as they look forward to the likely prospect of playing in Europe for the first time since 1987.

Dundee made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 at home to Celtic as Aaron Donnelly and Lyall Cameron replaced Malachi Boateng and Josh Mulligan, while there was one alteration for the Buddies as Olusanya took over from Greg Kiltie in attack.

The visitors signalled their intent as they forced a flurry of early corners, with James Bolton sending a free header over from one of them.

Olusanya then fired a half-volley high over from 15 yards out as Saints continued to look the more assured side in the opening exchanges.

Dundee got forward with purpose for the first time when Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan combined superbly to create an opening for the latter inside the box, but he was unable to get a clean connection on his shot and it ran harmlessly wide.

McCowan then broke away down the left and crossed for Jordan McGhee at the back post, but the right-back was unable to get enough power on his header to trouble Zach Hemming.

The visitors made the breakthrough in the 38th minute when Caolan Boyd-Munce’s free-kick from the right was cleared out to the left and Ryan Strain’s delivery back into the box broke off McGhee and into the path of the unmarked Gogic, who pounced to force the ball past Jon McCracken from just a couple of yards.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty responded to a poor first-half display from his side by replacing midfielder Mo Sylla with Boateng at the break and the Dark Blues made an encouraging start to the second period, with Cameron’s firm shot from 20 yards out well held by Hemming.

But Saints took the sting out of the hosts’ bid for a fightback in the 59th minute when left wing-back Tanser seized on a flick-on from Bolton and got himself free in the box all too easily before a thumping a low shot beyond the exposed McCracken from 10 yards.

The visitors stretched their lead further in the 72nd minute when Olusanya fired home from close ranger after good work by substitute Keanu Baccus and Mikael Mandron to set him up.

Mellon reduced Dundee’s arrears four minutes later when he nodded in from two yards, sparking a spell of late pressure from the hosts, but Saints stood firm to claim a huge victory in their pursuit of Europe.