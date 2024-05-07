Owen Hargreaves backs Harry Kane to deliver for Bayern Munich in Madrid

“Humble superstar” Harry Kane can spur Bayern Munich on to Champions League success before setting his sights on Euro 2024 glory, according to former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

Bayern head to Real Madrid for the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night, which will be shown live on TNT Sports, with the tie delicately poised at 2-2.

Kane, who converted a spot-kick in the first meeting, has impressed in Germany following his big-money summer move from Tottenham, scoring 36 Bundesliga goals.

Despite Kane’s consistency in front of goal, setting a new record for a player in their first Bundesliga season, a first major trophy has so far continued to elude the England captain as Bayer Leverkusen marched to the title.

But Hargreaves, who moved to Bayern as a 16-year-old from Canada and went on to win four league titles and the Champions League before joining Manchester United, feels there could yet be a golden end to Kane’s campaign.

“Obviously it hasn’t gone according to plan in the Bundesliga, but you have got to take your hat off to Leverkusen, because they have been spectacular,” Hargreaves told the PA news agency.

“Bayern just haven’t been consistent in the big games for multiple reasons – but definitely not Harry Kane.

Harry Kane’s goal helped Bayern knock Arsenal out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)

“On the pitch and off the pitch, everybody has been so impressed by Harry – he is kind of the humble superstar.

“I am proud of him in a way for leaving his comfort zone and trying something new, I think every player should do it.

“It is easy to stay home, but when you leave you can learn a new language and culture.

“He probably wishes he won a couple of trophies this season, but next year I am sure there will be great opportunities.

“And let’s be honest, Harry could still win the two biggest ones of his life this season – the Champions League and the Euros – so that puts him in the Ballon d’Or conversation.”

Owen Hargreaves is part of TNT Sports’ coverage of the Champions League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hargreaves, who will be part of TNT Sport’s coverage of the second leg, added: “Harry’s football intelligence is special. We know that Harry will be there (with a performance) on Wednesday night. It is just, ‘Will the supporting cast be there?’

“The front players will create and score, so Bayern just have to tidy up at back and if they can do that then they give themselves a good chance.”

England midfielder Jude Bellingham will be hoping to help Real end the England captain’s European ambitions.

Hargreaves feels Bellingham has been “exceptional” this season after joining from Borussia Dortmund and believes the 20-year-old is one of several players who can help inspire England to a successful Euro 2024 campaign.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are set to be key to England’s hopes of Euro 2024 success (John Walton/PA)

“Jude is at probably the biggest pressure club in the world in Real Madrid,” said Hargreaves, who won 42 England caps, playing at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup as well as Euro 2004.

“The way he adapts and manages that pressure to play to the level he has is exceptional.

“You know with Harry he is going to guarantee you goals, but I am just so excited about Phil (Foden) and Cole Palmer, (Bukayo) Saka and Declan (Rice), we have got so much to look forward to.

“There is pressure, but it is good pressure because they are creating something quite special.

“I am just excited to see how we put it all together, all the pieces of the puzzle.”

:: TNT Sports is the exclusive home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. TNT Sports is available through its streaming destination discovery+ and across all major TV platforms. For more info visit: www.discoveryplus.com/gb