Napkin which helped bring 13-year-old Messi to Barcelona up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Napkin which helped bring 13-year-old Messi to Barcelona up for auction

By Press Association
The napkin was used to write a commitment to Lionel Messi, when he was 13, for a contract with FC Barcelona (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The napkin was used to write a commitment to Lionel Messi, when he was 13, for a contract with FC Barcelona (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The napkin which helped bring Lionel Messi to Barcelona more than 20 years ago is up for auction.

The unusual document, which has become something of a legend in the world of football, is being offered at Bonhams in an online auction until May 17 on behalf of Argentine agent Horacio Gaggioli, with a starting price of £300,000.

Messi had been on trial with Barcelona in September 2000 as a 13-year-old but by December his father Jorge had reportedly become frustrated by the club’s lack of commitment to his son.

Lionel Messi napkin sale
The napkin is on display at Bonhams in London throughout the auction (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The La Liga club’s sporting director Carles Rexach made the decisive move, pulling out a 16.5cm by 16.5cm napkin at the Pompeia tennis club in the company of Josep Minguella, transfer adviser to the club, and Gaggioli, the Argentine agent who brought Messi to their attention.

Rexach wrote upon the napkin: “In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona’s sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon.”

The napkin was signed by Rexach, Minguella and Gaggioli. That night, Barcelona president Joan Gaspart confirmed the agreement.

Lionel Messi went on to score 672 goals for Barcelona
Messi scored 672 goals for Barcelona and helped them win a string of titles (Mike Egerton/PA)

Messi went on to score 672 goals for the club, winning four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles.

Ian Ehling, head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, said: “This is one of the most thrilling items I have ever handled.

“Yes, it’s a paper napkin, but it’s the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi’s career.

Lionel Messi napkin sale
The starting price for the napkin is £300,000 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe.”

Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, has eight Ballon d’Or awards to his name, and won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

To find out more, visit www.bonhams.com/auction/30164/the-famous-napkin.