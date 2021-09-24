Next to post sales jump as investors seek update on trading momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.47pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
Next is set to unveil a jump in sales for the past half-year but shareholders will also be waiting to find out if poor summer weather has dampened the strong momentum built up by the fashion giant.

The high street stalwart has continued to be one of the most reliable forces in retail despite the heavy impact of the pandemic on footfall, with the group finding solace in its strong online operation.

In July, chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson struck an upbeat tone as the retailer delivered a profit upgrade.

The retailer is therefore expected to unveil strong sales growth for the six months to July when it updates the market on Wednesday.

Lord Wolfson told shareholders in July that sales for the first 11 weeks of the second quarter had smashed expectations, with figures 18.6% above the same period in 2019.

Previous guidance had suggested the firm could post 3% growth.

The company also unveiled its second profit upgrade in two months, revealing it was on track for pre-tax profit of £750 million for the current year.

Shareholders will be expecting another robust set of figures, although poor weather over much of July and August could have thwarted another potential upgrade.

HSBC analyst Paul Rossington said a “modest slowdown” in sales growth is expected for the third quarter as pent-up demand subsides and the weather restricts the recovery in footfall.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Second quarter sales far outpaced the first, largely because of pent-up demand and warm weather.

“What we’d like to know is at what pace this is slowing down.

“As the warm weather eased, so did sales, so exactly what this will translate to is yet to be seen.”

The update comes a fortnight after Next agreed a deal to run Gap’s business in the UK and Ireland.

The two firms will form a joint venture – with 51% owned by Next and 49% by Gap – with Next operating the US fashion brand’s digital operations, concessions and click and collect service.

Shareholders will be keen to hear how the move could impact on revenues and profitability.

