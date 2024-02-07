Investigators identify main cause of casualties in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Investigators identify main cause of casualties in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

By Press Association
The Earthquake Engineering Field Investigation Team looked into the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes. (EEFIT/ PA)
The main cause of casualties in earthquakes that claimed more than 50,000 lives was building stock comprised primarily of reinforced concrete structures, according to a report.

The Earthquake Engineering Field Investigation Team’s (EEFIT) investigation into the disaster that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6 2023 said that “profit drive pushes all players within the construction industry to take shortcuts”.

The report’s authors added: “The auditing and quality control mechanisms embedded in the legal and bureaucratic processes should be strengthened to ensure code compliance.

“The legalisation of non-compliant buildings through amnesties cannot continue.”

The Earthquake Engineering Field Investigation Team looked into the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes (EEFIT/PA)

Deficiencies were found even in the newest building stock, according to the report, which calls for a review of building stock and infrastructure to assess risk levels for future earthquakes.

They said that building stock was “primarily composed of reinforced concrete structures, which are therefore the main cause of the casualties”.

Within one week of the quakes, EEFIT, a joint venture between industry and universities, gathered a team of 30 global experts to assess the damage.

They studied the science, engineering and data related to the earthquakes including geotechnics, the structural and infrastructure impact, and the relief response and recovery.

The team highlighted the widespread use of reinforced concrete structures (EEFIT/PA)

Cambridge University’s Professor Emily So, who co-led the investigation, said: “The 2023 Turkey and Syria earthquakes were truly tragic, hitting an already fragile population, including migrants.

“Our field work and remote analysis revealed many issues, including the issue of non-compliant buildings with little seismic resilience.

“Building code compliance needs to be strengthened.”

The investigators said the earthquakes caused the “loss of more than 50,000 lives, some 100,000 injuries and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, estimated to be in the range of 84.1 billion US dollars (£66.9 billion) for Turkey alone”.

Their 354-page report is published by the Institution of Structural Engineers.