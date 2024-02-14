Dunelm profits up despite ‘more difficult’ retail market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunelm profits up despite ‘more difficult’ retail market

By Press Association
Homewares retailer Dunelm has shrugged off ‘more difficult’ trading conditions to notch up higher half-year profits (Mike Cook/PA)
Homewares retailer Dunelm has shrugged off “more difficult” trading conditions to notch up higher half-year profits.

The chain posted a 4.8% rise in pre-tax profits to £123 million for the six months to December 30 after sales lifted 4.5%.

This came despite a sharp slowdown in sales growth to 1% in the final three months of 2023 compared with a year earlier, when sales had surged by 17.6%.

Dunelm said it is “pleased” with trading in 2024 so far thanks to a resilient customer base, but warned that the consumer outlook remains “uncertain”.

Leicester-headquartered Dunelm said recent improvements in profit margins will slow over its second half as it flagged that shipping costs are rising again, as well as a drag from currency movements.

The group said: “We are managing the impact of ships taking longer, more costly routes as they avoid the Red Sea area.”

It added: “We have a tight grip on operating costs and were therefore able to partially offset some of the inflationary increases and investment through productivity and efficiency initiatives.”

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said the group had kept “our customers front of mind” as it faced into a “more difficult trading environment”.

“Despite ongoing pressures on consumers, we are encouraged by the wide variety of new customers shopping with Dunelm, and existing shoppers also coming back more frequently.”

He added: “Sales growth has predominantly been driven by volume, rather than through price increases, and we have grown customer numbers and frequency of shopping visits.”

The firm, which employs more than 11,000 staff, said it is on track for full-year profit expectations of £202 million in 2023-24.