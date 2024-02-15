Centrica considers investment in Sizewell C nuclear power plant, boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Centrica considers investment in Sizewell C nuclear power plant, boss says

By Press Association
Sizewell B was the last nuclear power plant to open in the UK (Chris Radburn/PA)
Energy company Centrica is considering pumping cash into the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, its chief executive has revealed.

Boss Chris O’Shea said the Sizewell site was a “possible future investment” as the Government tries to secure funding for the plant, which could generate enough electricity to power six million homes.

Ministers kicked off the hunt to raise hundreds of millions of pounds from private companies to help build the mega project.

In 2015 French state-owned nuclear giant EDF announced that it had agreed to develop Sizewell C with China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).

But over the years, increasing tensions between London and Beijing finally led to the Government deciding it did not want a Chinese company involved in one of the UK’s biggest infrastructure projects.

The Government ended up buying out CGN, and promised to put hundreds of millions into the site.

It now wants to find other investors to help build the power plant.

“It’s no secret that the Government and EDF are looking to put together a consortium to construct a new nuclear power station at Sizewell,” Mr O’Shea said.

“We are involved in that process, and we could be interested in investing in that. But the risk and the return has to be right.

Boris Johnson visit to East of England
EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

“I’m pretty limited as to what I can say. That is a possible future investment for Centrica, but it has to be on the right terms.”

In recent decades governments led by Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and David Cameron all promised several new nuclear plants.

But out of those promised sites, only Sizewell B has opened and started producing in the mid 1990s. Hinkley Point C is also under construction.

Last month EDF revealed that Hinkley is likely to be delayed until 2029 or even 2031, and the price could hit as much as £35 billion in 2015 prices.

The initial budget had been £18 billion and the scheduled opening year was meant to be 2025.