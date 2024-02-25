Demand for houseplants has continued to soar since lockdown, says UK supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demand for houseplants has continued to soar since lockdown, says UK supermarket

By Press Association
Iliyana Matasheva inspects house plants growing at Bury Lane Farm (Joe Giddens/PA)
Iliyana Matasheva inspects house plants growing at Bury Lane Farm (Joe Giddens/PA)

A UK supermarket has reported that demand for houseplants has soared by more than 130% since 2019, with what started as a lockdown trend now even more pronounced.

Tesco said one of its suppliers, which had mainly dealt in cut flowers such as lilies, peonies and agapanthus, had switched its indoor production facilities solely to producing house plants to help meet demand.

Bury Lane, a peat-free grower based near Royston in Hertfordshire, now produces more than 500,000 houseplants per year.

Tesco said that demand for houseplants at its stores has soared by more than 130% since 2019, and it suggested that people sharing photos of their living space on social media has played a role in this.

Tesco plants buyer Vicki I’Anson said: “We first noticed the trend during the early months of lockdown and it was caused as a direct result of people having to stay at home and not being able to visit parks and other open spaces.

“But the trend caught on very quickly with people keen to show off on social media how they were adorning their homes with houseplants.

“And it’s now even more pronounced than it was then.

“Importantly, it’s also good news for our partnerships with UK growers, as we’ve been working together to meet the increased demand with brilliant British-grown plants.”

House plants being inspected
Bury Lane produces more than 500,000 houseplants per year (Joe Giddens/PA)

Grower Bury Lane suggested that younger people, keen on building indoor gardens, were helping to drive the trend.

Will Clayton, Bury Lane’s managing director, said: “The big consumer focus in home plants right now is the leaf rather than the flower, with younger people, especially, being interested in building their own indoor gardens with evergreen plants.

“Not everyone has an outdoor garden and with interest rates high right now we’re seeing younger people who are waiting to get on the housing ladder wanting to make their accommodation as appealing and interesting as possible.

“One easy and inexpensive way to do that is by having calming houseplants around your home and if you go on social media sites you’ll find many people posting the latest additions to their home.”

Tesco said that last April it became the first UK retailer to make the climate-focused move to go peat-free on its British-grown bedding plants, in order to lower its carbon footprint.

It also now only sells compost that is peat-free.