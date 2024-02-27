Currys rebuffs higher £757m takeover approach from US suitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Currys rebuffs higher £757m takeover approach from US suitor

By Press Association
A general view of the Currys Northampton store (Currys/PA)
A general view of the Currys Northampton store (Currys/PA)

Electricals chain Currys has confirmed it rejected a higher £757 million takeover approach from the US owner of Waterstones.

Currys said activist investor Elliott Advisors returned with a second proposed offer worth 67p a share, up from its initial 62p a share approach on February 19, which was rejected by Currys as being too low.

The retailer said its board had also rebuffed the second proposal, claiming it “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects”.

Elliott has until March 16 at 5pm to make a firm offer for Currys or walk away under City Takeover Panel rules.

Nottingham City Centre Stock
Elliott Advisors bought Waterstones in 2018 (PA)

Currys share fell nearly 1% on Tuesday after it confirmed reports that it has rejected an upped proposal.

The group saw its stock surge last week as investors cheered the prospects of a bidding war for Currys after drawing attention from two potential buyers.

As well as the unsolicited advances from Elliott, Currys is also being eyed up by Chinese retail giant JD.com over a possible deal to buy the business.

JD.com said it was “in the very preliminary stages” of evaluating a deal which could include an offer for the entire share capital of Currys.

JD.com claims to be China’s biggest online retailer, with a marketplace-style shop that sells everything from electronics and furniture to food and household essentials.

Elliott took control of bookseller Waterstones in 2018, buying a majority stake from Russian billionaire Alexander Mamut who rescued the chain from near-collapse in 2011.

The bid interest comes amid an overhaul at Currys to focus on its core UK and Ireland business, with bosses striking a deal last year to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm for 200 million euros (£171 million) and taking action to turn around its loss-making Nordics division.

The retailer said sales were slow over the crucial Christmas period because some customers were still holding back on making more expensive purchases as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

But it said it was expecting to make an adjusted pre-tax profit of up to £115 million this year, higher than previous expectations, after making cost savings across the group.