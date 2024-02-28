Co-operative Bank profit hit by one-off costs as takeover talks forge ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-operative Bank profit hit by one-off costs as takeover talks forge ahead

By Press Association
The Co-operative Bank has seen its yearly profit nearly halve (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Co-operative Bank has seen its yearly profit nearly halve after it set aside cash to compensate mortgage customers from more than a decade ago, while the lender said it is still in talks with Coventry Building Society over a possible tie-up.

The bank, which has about 2.6 million customers and says it is the UK’s leading ethical bank, said 2023 had been “a year of transformation” as it spent more money on improving its own systems.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £71.4 million for 2023, shrinking from the £132.6 million it made in 2022.

The business said the decline was driven by one-off costs during the year.

It set aside nearly £29 million to cover the costs of a redress scheme to compensate mortgage customers from 2011 and 2012.

It followed complaints being upheld by the Financial Ombudsman Service relating to an increase in the rate of its standard variable mortgage rate, which most people move to once their fixed-term deal comes to an end.

Co-op Bank said it had decided to compensate customers who might have been affected, regardless of whether or not they had complained.

It also revealed it spent about £15 million on improving how it manages savings and loans, and around £8 million on advisory costs relating to a strategic review of the business.

Staff costs jumped by a fifth as it invested in contact centres, and wages were pushed higher by inflation.

Chief executive Nick Slape said: “2023 has been a year of transformation and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved.

“We are ever mindful of the financial challenges that the current economic climate poses for a number of customers and we will continue to support them where needed.”

Co-operative Bank chief executive Nick Slape said 2023 had been ‘a year of transformation’ (Co-op Bank/PA)

The proportion of customers who were more than three months in arrears on their payments rose from 0.13% in 2022 to 0.21% in 2023, but remained low.

The bank said it is aware of the risk of more customers falling behind on their repayments, particularly with the level of unemployment in the UK expected to rise this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Slape said the bank continues to be in “exclusive discussions” with Coventry Building Society over a possible merger of the two high street lenders, which was first announced at the end of last year.

“These discussions remain ongoing as we continue to evaluate the merits of the combination,” he said.

Co-operative Bank has been at the centre of takeover speculation, having returned to profit two years ago under the leadership of Mr Slape who steered the group’s turnaround.

It is no longer part of the wider Co-operative Group, from which it parted ways in 2017.