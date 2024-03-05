Fossil hunter Mary Anning celebrated on Royal Mail stamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fossil hunter Mary Anning celebrated on Royal Mail stamps

By Press Association
Mary Anning was one of the first professional fossil hunters (Royal Mail/PA)
A set of stamps charting the age of the dinosaurs and recognising the work of 19th century fossil hunter Mary Anning have been released by Royal Mail.

The palaeontologist features on the stamps, along with three of her discoveries, including a near-complete Jurassic fish fossil she collected in the 1820s.

Anning’s discoveries on the Dorset coast, near her home in Lyme Regis, formed crucial contributions to scientists’ understanding of prehistoric life on Earth. She is regarded as one of the greatest fossil hunters of the 19th century.

Royal Mail Age of the Dinosaur stamps
Mary Anning made discoveries on the Dorset coast, near her home in Lyme Regis (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, the director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “It is fitting in the week of International Women’s Day that we pay tribute to Mary Anning with four images of some of the fossils she discovered.

“She was one of the greatest fossil hunters of the 19th century, making a major contribution to our understanding of the majestic creatures that roamed the Earth hundreds of millions of years ago.”

The main collection of eight stamps features dinosaurs and other prehistoric reptiles from the Jurassic and Cretaceous eras. They were designed by Joshua Dunlop, a digital concept illustrator, in collaboration with the Natural History Museum’s palaeontology department who guided on scientific accuracy.

The set includes Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Diplodocus stamps.

Maxine Lister, head of licensing at the Natural History Museum, said: “We were thrilled when Royal Mail approached us to collaborate on these brilliant sets of stamps.

Royal Mail Age of the Dinosaur stamps
The discoveries contributed to understanding of prehistoric life on Earth (Royal Mail/PA)

“It’s perfect timing too, as we have just celebrated the 200th anniversary since the naming of the first dinosaur, the Megalosaurus, which features as part of this collection.

“Our mission is to create advocates for the planet and we hope these stunning designs inspire everyone to discover a bit more about our natural world, whether that be the creatures that lived here before us, or the pioneering figures who shaped our understanding of them today.”

The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from Tuesday on the Royal Mail website and by telephone on 03457 641641.

A presentation pack of the set is priced at £18.90 and the stamps go on general sale on Tuesday March 12.