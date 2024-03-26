Chocolate woes set to last beyond Easter as weather takes toll on cocoa harvests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chocolate woes set to last beyond Easter as weather takes toll on cocoa harvests

By Press Association
Climate change has affected cocoa bean growers (Chris Terry/PA)
Climate change has affected cocoa bean growers (Chris Terry/PA)

Easter is set to be just the beginning of chocolate lovers’ woes after cocoa prices soared to a new record following poor harvests caused by unusual weather.

The cocoa bean traded above 10,000 dollars (£7,900) a tonne on world commodity markets on Tuesday, with prices having already doubled in 2024.

Last week, the price of cocoa beans hit more than 8,200 dollars (approximately £6,500) per tonne – up from 2,600 dollars this time last year.

Some popular Easter eggs from brands including Maltesers, Lindt and Cadbury cost at least 50% more than a year ago while others have shrunk in size, according to a study by consumer group Which?.

The overall price of chocolate has increased by 12.6% in a year – significantly more than the 5.6% rise seen on supermarket food and drink generally, according to the Which? supermarket food and drink inflation tracker.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), an environmental non-profit organisation, has set out how the combination of climate change and El Nino conditions have helped drive up cocoa prices ahead of Easter.

The world’s largest cocoa exporters – Ivory Coast and Ghana – have been hit by extreme weather in recent months.

According to an analysis from World Weather Attribution last week, climate change made a February heatwave in West Africa 10 times more likely.

Ivory Coast and Ghana saw heavy rains in December 2023, with total precipitation more than double the 30-year average for the time of year, which affected yields due to issues like cocoa plants rotting with black pod disease.

Bars of chocolate
The overall price of chocolate has increased by 12.6% in a year (Philip Toscano/PA)

The wet conditions were followed by droughts typical of El Nino conditions in February, which further decimated yields due to cocoa being a drought-sensitive crop, the ECIU said.

In a report released on Thursday, the ECIU noted that the effects of this volatile weather “has fed through to international commodity prices”.

Analysts have said price hikes seen for chocolate products this Easter are likely to be part of a longer trend.

Marco Forgione, director general at The Institute of Export and International Trade, said the price of cocoa has increased by 245% year on year.

He said: “As many people across the UK, and the rest of the world, look forward to tucking into their Easter chocolate this year, few of us are likely to stop and think about the intricate supply chain required to get the ingredients to us.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen the weaponisation of fragile global supply chains which has caused significant disruption due to events such as the ongoing situation in the Red Sea, wider global geopolitical uncertainty and a variety of updates to border policies.

“Combined with the impact of climate change – which has significantly dampened this year’s cocoa harvest – the price of chocolate is soaring.

“These ripples across global supply chains are being felt by consumers with the price of one of the nation’s most popular chocolate bars, Freddo, reaching the height of 36p this year – up by 150%.

“The cost-of-living crisis continues to hit consumers in the pocket. General food inflation this year is running at over 7% but chocolate is over 30 times higher.”