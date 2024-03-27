British shoppers urged to buy Fairtrade chocolate over Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British shoppers urged to buy Fairtrade chocolate over Easter

By Press Association
British shoppers are being urged to buy Fairtrade chocolate this Easter as the cocoa industry faces turmoil caused by poor harvests (Nick Ansell/PA)
British shoppers are being urged to buy Fairtrade chocolate this Easter as the cocoa industry faces turmoil caused by poor harvests (Nick Ansell/PA)

British shoppers are being urged to buy Fairtrade chocolate this Easter as the cocoa industry faces turmoil caused by poor harvests.

Cocoa prices have soared to new records in recent weeks after extreme weather and disease hit yields in the world’s largest exporters – Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Cocoa beans were trading above 10,000 US dollars (£7,900) a tonne on world commodity markets on Tuesday, with prices having already doubled in 2024.

Some popular Easter eggs from manufacturers including Mars, Lindt and Cadbury cost at least 50% more than a year ago, while others have shrunk in size, according to a study by consumer group Which?.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, Fairtrade UK is urging consumers to buy chocolate that is made using cocoa bought from farmers for a fairer price.

Maltesers, Mars multipack bars, Green & Blacks, Tony’s Chocolonely and own-brand products at supermarkets like the Co-op, Lidl and Marks & Spencer are among those that use Fairtrade cocoa.

According to the organisation, many farmers in West Africa live below the extreme poverty line and earn 6% of the final value of a chocolate bar on average.

While higher prices seem like a windfall for farmers, Fairtrade said the causes are concerning.

The record prices come after a drop in global supply caused by the effects of climate change as well as increased costs of production and living for farmers due to inflation.

The organisation said the cycle of “boom and bust pricing” is unsustainable for smallholder farmers, who need more stability to invest in their farms and adapt to increasingly unpredictable weather conditions.

Fairtrade Foundation chief executive Michael Gidney said: “Cocoa farmers are facing a fourth successive year of crop losses caused by changes in climate.

“They tell us that it’s becoming very difficult to grow cocoa because rainfall patterns have changed, temperatures are rising and farming costs have gone up.

“When your crop fails, you lose your income.”

Fairtrade said its minimum price and premium provide farmers with a safety net, with the aim of covering their farming costs and enabling investments.

“Together, we can all help cocoa farmers become more resilient, one Easter egg at a time, by looking for the Fairtrade mark when we are out shopping,” Mr Gidney said.

The overall price of chocolate has increased by 12.6% in a year – significantly more than the 5.6% rise seen on supermarket food and drink generally, according to the Which? supermarket food and drink inflation tracker.

Analysts have said price rises seen for chocolate products this Easter are likely to be part of a longer trend.

Fairtrade warned that structural poverty among farmers is one of the root causes of deforestation, as low incomes leads people to turn to raw materials in forests that can fulfil basic needs such as food and energy.

Over the past 30 years, Ghana is estimated to have lost 65% of its forest cover, while the Ivory Coast has lost around 90% of its forests, exacerbating the effects of climate change in these countries.

Fairtrade, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, is calling on the UK Government to deliver funding and legal changes to its proposed deforestation legislation in order to support smallholder farmers with the cost of compliance and build sustainable businesses.

The new rules being developed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) would see businesses banned from trading in commodities linked to illegal deforestation.