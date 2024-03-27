Liam Davies vowed to put Dennis McCann ‘in his place’ if a fight was set up

Liam Davies vowed to knock Dennis McCann out and “put him in his place” if the pair were to face off in the super-bantamweight division.

Newly crowned IBO champion Davies celebrated a recent stoppage victory over Erik Robles Ayala in Birmingham.

The Telford fighter admitted he would be open to a possible bout after McCann called him out, following his points victory over Brad Strand for the British title earlier this month.

Destiny. Liam Davies reacts to winning a world title where it all started

“I think it would be a great build-up wouldn’t it? And I think it would be an even better knockout for me on the night for sure,” Davies told the PA news agency. “I’ll put him in his place.

“I think that’s probably the biggest fight for me in Britain and the one which makes most sense.

“He just had a good win for the British title and so maybe he has some confidence now to take the fight. He’s called me out after (the fight) but I don’t know if it’s all for the cameras.”

McCann’s victory over Strand came after a clash of heads with Ionut Baluta last summer forced the bout to end in a technical draw.

Davies believes he is a step above the 23-year-old and that McCann’s manager Lee Eaton might be wary of booking a fight.

“These guys play the cameras well and say what everyone wants to hear but I think when it comes down to it, there’s proof that they don’t really want to take the fight so I don’t think it’ll happen,” he added.

“If they want to have a dance I’m here and just let me know where and when you want me there and I’ll see them all there.

“If I boxed McCann I’d beat him and I don’t think I’d get much credit for it.

“I want to be involved in big fights and I think he needs to fight and beat Baluta to prove he’s on my level in my eyes.

“Southpaws are perfect for me and they know this. Every single southpaw I’ve fought I’ve dropped and Mr Lee Eaton is going to keep him away from me.”

Liam Davies (pictured) celebrated a recent stoppage victory over Erik Robles Ayala (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Davies has also eyed a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-bantamweight king Naoya Inoue in the future.

He said: “I need a big name now and another step up which I’m ready for.

“Inoue is the biggest fight. I look at that fight and I know it will be a really hard fight and he’s the best but I’m trying to be the best and so I have to try and beat him, don’t I?

“It’s a massive ask but if they rang for the fight I’ll take it 100 per cent with everything to gain and nothing to lose at all.”