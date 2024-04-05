Tesco set for profit rise as sales continue to grow at supermarket giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco set for profit rise as sales continue to grow at supermarket giant

By Press Association
Tesco is expected to reveal adjusted operating profits of £2.9 billion when it updates shareholders next week (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco is expected to reveal higher profits as sales have continued to grow despite a slowdown in food price inflation.

Investors have been in positive spirits in recent months, particularly after Tesco upgraded its profit targets in a post-Christmas trading update.

Its shares struck their highest level for almost two years as a result, with the retail giant’s investment in pricing helping to maintain growth despite competition from fast-growing discount rivals.

Shareholders in the business will be hopeful that this can translate to another positive trading outlook when it updates the market on Wednesday April 10.

Tesco’s full-year results are expected to show adjusted operating profits of about £2.9 billion for the year to February, according to a consensus of analysts.

That is compared with profits of £2.63 billion for the previous year.

Meanwhile, group revenues, excluding VAT, are expected to rise to £68.8 billion for the year, from £65.7 billion.

Over the past two years, revenue growth has been supported by soaring food and drink price inflation.

However, this has slowed significantly more recently as commodity and energy cost reductions feed through supply chains, with the British Retail Consortium revealing grocery price inflation dropped to 1.3% last month.

But analysts have suggested this could provide a further opportunity for Tesco to grow its volumes and share of the grocery market by continuing its ambitious, price-cutting programme.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Investors will be looking for further proof of volume uplifts as price cuts continue as inflation tempers.

“With that in mind, it will be the outlook statement that holds the most weight where sentiment is concerned.”

In its previous update in January, Tesco bosses said it saw strong growth over the Christmas, with sales up 6.8% over the key trading period.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said the supermarket giant “should confirm another impressive year” after industry data from Kantar showed Tesco continued to improve its market share over the past year.