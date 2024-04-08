John Lewis appoints former Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry as next chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Lewis appoints former Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry as next chairman

By Press Association
Former Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry is to become the next chairman of the John Lewis Partnership (Tesco/PA)
Former Tesco UK boss Jason Tarry is set to take over as the next chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.

It comes after Dame Sharon White confirmed she will step down at the end of her term at the employee-owned firm, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket business.

Mr Tarry, who was most recently UK & Ireland chief executive at Tesco for six years, will take over the leadership role in September.

The appointment comes amid a key period for the historic retailer, as it continues to undergo a major turnaround programme which has already seen store closures, job cuts and expansion into new business areas such as housing.

The experienced retail boss will become only the seventh person to lead the business.

Rita Clifton, deputy chairwoman and chairwoman of the nomination committee, said: “The board extends its huge thanks to Sharon for successfully leading the partnership through one of the most testing periods in its history – first Covid and then the cost-of-living crisis.

“She has faced into the toughest decisions and overseen the partnership’s financial recovery.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Dame Sharon White revealed her departure plans last year (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Last month, the partnership revealed it returned to profit in the last financial year but said it will again not hand out a staff bonus and warned of potential further job cuts.

Dame Sharon said: “I’m delighted to be handing over to Jason, who has a combination of fantastic retail experience with leadership through transformation.

“From my many conversations with Jason, he has demonstrated a clear appreciation for the partnership model and champions it.

“I look forward to welcoming him to the partnership in September and carrying out a smooth handover.”

John Lewis health clinics
Jason Tarry will take over as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership in September (John Walton/PA)

Mr Tarry said: “The partnership and its brands stand for trust, value, quality and service and it’s a great privilege to be succeeding Sharon as the seventh chairman.

“The partnership is unique and I’ve long been an admirer of the employee-ownership model, its values and partner-led customer service.

“This starts with a sharp focus on being brilliant retailers for customers and investing in growth.”