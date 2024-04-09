Higher tobacco prices to drive profit rise at Imperial Brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Higher tobacco prices to drive profit rise at Imperial Brands

By Press Association
Imperial Brands has said profits are set to increase over the first half of 2024 (Imperial Brands/PA)
Imperial Brands has said profits are set to increase over the first half of 2024 (Imperial Brands/PA)

Imperial Brands is set to reveal a rise in profits for the first half of the year after being boosted by increases in tobacco prices.

The JPS and Gauloises cigarette maker said it is “on track” to meet half-year and full-year financial targets as a result.

It told shareholders on Tuesday morning that it saw tobacco revenues grow on a constant currency basis, as well as a rise in its NGP (next generation products) business, which includes heated tobacco.

The firm’s combustible tobacco business – which predominantly covers cigarettes – reported declines in the UK and Germany.

However, bosses said this was broadly offset by gains in the US, Spain and Australia.

Imperial added: “At the same time, we have delivered strong pricing, more than offsetting wider industry volume pressures in certain markets.”

NGP net revenues for the first half of 2024 are set to grow “in the mid to high teens” as the firm continues to invest to expand this part of the business.

The company said first-half adjusted operating profits are set to surpass levels from 2023 as a result.

Imperial said: “We continue to make good progress implementing our five-year strategy to transform the business and we remain confident we will deliver the full-year accelerated adjusted operating profit growth in line with our previously stated medium-term guidance.

“This performance reflects our improved resilience to withstand geopolitical and macro-economic pressures as well as the benefit of our continued investment to strengthen performance and drive transformation.”