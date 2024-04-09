European shares slip despite gold rally helping boost miners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European shares slip despite gold rally helping boost miners

By Press Association
The UK’s top stock index slipped into the red on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The UK’s top stock index slipped into the red on Tuesday despite soaring gold prices helping give precious metal miners a boost.

The FTSE 100 was down by 8.68 points, or 0.11%, to close the day at 7,934.79.

Gold miner Fresnillo jumped to the top of the blue-chip index with gains of about 4.5% as the spot price of gold hit new all-time highs.

Gold was trading at highs of nearly 2,365 US dollars (£1,866) per ounce during the day as investors continued to drive a rally and central banks like China buy up reserves of the precious metal.

Copper miner Antofagasta and Anglo American were also among the biggest risers on the FTSE 100 on Tuesday.

Other top European stock indices had a worse session, reversing gains made on Monday. In Frankfurt, the Dax dropped 1.32% and in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.86% lower.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was down 0.5% and Dow Jones down about 0.6% by the time European stock markets closed.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “A cautious start to the day for European equities set the tone for Wall Street with US shares in the red as trading began across the pond.

“With Nvidia down more than 3%, investors were in a bad mood and they may not get out of the funk until we’ve seen US inflation figures on Wednesday.

“The central bank wants to see sustained evidence of inflation coming down and that doesn’t appear to be on the menu.”

Mr Coatsworth said there could be “turbulence” in the markets this week as a result of the latest economic data coming from the world’s biggest economy.

The pound was up about 0.15% to 1.2672 US dollars and 0.2% to 1.1675 euro.

The price of Brent crude oil fell by 0.5% to 89.90 US dollars.

In company news, shares in BP rose after the oil giant told investors it was expecting an increase in oil and gas production in the first three months of this year.

But because oil and gas prices have dropped quarter on quarter, it said it nonetheless expects to take a financial hit. Shares in BP closed 1.3% higher.

Shares in Imperial Brands dipped despite the tobacco company revealing it was expecting higher half-year profits after being boosted by increases in tobacco prices.

The cigarette maker said tobacco sales had risen in the US, Spain and Australia, broadly offsetting declines in the UK and Germany, while it continues to invest in products including e-cigarettes. Its share price closed 1.9% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 22p to 578p, St James’s Place, up 12.8p to 441p, Antofagasta, up 54p to 2,269p, Croda, up 103p to 4,700p, and Halma, up 45p to 2,294p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, down 60.5p to 1,277p, Rolls-Royce, down 16.9p to 412.2p, Standard Chartered, down 26.2p to 672.8p, Melrose Industries, down 21.4p to 649.4p, and Beazley, down 21p to 654.5p.