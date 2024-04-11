FCA chief executive encourages people in financial difficulty to get help early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCA chief executive encourages people in financial difficulty to get help early

By Press Association
Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi has encouraged people who are struggling financially to reach out for support early (Peter Byrne/PA)
Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Nikhil Rathi has encouraged people who are struggling financially to reach out for support early (Peter Byrne/PA)

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Nikhil Rathi has encouraged people who are struggling financially to seek support early as “there is help available”.

He was speaking after visiting organisations in Birmingham on Thursday which help people with money issues.

He visited the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), which investigates illegal money lenders and supports people who have borrowed from loan sharks.

The organisation works alongside the FCA to investigate those operating in the consumer credit market without appropriate authorisation.

Mr Rathi told the PA news agency he had heard about some “harrowing cases” from the IMLT, “sometimes running for a number of years, and serious organised criminals preying on some very vulnerable people and very vulnerable communities right across the country”.

Research released by the FCA this week indicated 7.4 million adults across the UK felt heavily burdened keeping up with domestic bills and credit commitments at the start of 2024.

This was an improvement from about 10.9 million in January 2023 but still higher than around 5.8 million in February 2020, before the cost-of-living squeeze started.

Asked if the volume of people who are struggling could increase the risk that some may consider turning to a loan shark, Mr Rathi told PA: “We’ve clearly been through a very challenging period with cost-of-living pressures… I think in that kind of circumstance, there is a risk that people may reach out to illegal money lenders or may not address the situation early.

“And our advice is there is help available… there are free services like (Government-backed) MoneyHelper, or indeed, charities like Citizens Advice, that you can turn to and speak openly about your situation and we would always encourage people to seek support early and talk about their situation.”

He also highlighted FCA figures indicating two in five people had avoided talking to their lender about their finances “and that can risk making it worse”.

The FCA’s research found 40% of adults who had fallen behind on their bills had avoided talking to their lender about their finances.

Nearly half (47%) of those who sought help had reported being in a better position as a result.

Mr Rathi added: “We definitely encourage people to engage early and consider getting advice and support.”

He said he had been encouraged during his visits by a “general sense” that lenders are being proactive and considering options to support customers where forbearance is appropriate and taking a personalised view.

A new consumer duty was introduced last year requiring financial firms to put customers at the centre what they do.

Mr Rathi described it as “a very significant piece of legislation”.

He said: “That builds on other work we’ve done, for example, during the pandemic and afterwards on specific guidance for borrowers in financial difficulty.

“So we are seeing from firms more proactive communication, earlier communication, active consideration of a range of different options that might be able to be used by borrowers in financial difficulty.

“And in some of the products, looking at more simplified language when they’re selling products and in some cases tackling some fees that they may no longer think are justifiable or practices which have led to poor customer service.

“So we are seeing some good progress, there are some areas where we have concerns and we’ve been public about those and we’ll be working on those in the coming months.

“But certainly, when it comes to how lenders have acted, generally speaking we’ve seen a positive picture.”

He added: “We have cracked down on lenders that aren’t properly supporting customers in financial difficulty.”

The FCA has also confirmed stronger protections for borrowers. It is making permanent the expectation on lenders to support borrowers in difficulty, which were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, with additional changes to improve outcomes for consumers.

Mr Rathi also visited the Money Advice Trust, which helps people tackle their debts. The charity runs the National Debtline, which offers free debt support.

The visit was part of regular trips Mr Rathi is making to locations around the UK.

He said: “We have a very large number of regulated firms outside London and the South East… it’s a chance to understand the issues they’re facing in running their businesses, the impact of recent regulation and just to get their view on the economic outlook and what they’re seeing from consumers too.

“Alongside that I had a really good chance to talk to people about issues like financial inclusion, cost-of-living pressures that people are facing and also listening to calls on a debt advice line to just get a sense, right on the coalface, as it were, of the kind of issues that these really excellent organisations are dealing with.”

He added: “We want to make sure that we’re understanding the picture right around the country.”