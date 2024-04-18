One in 10 people has less than £25 left each month after bills, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in 10 people has less than £25 left each month after bills, survey finds

By Press Association
One in 10 people say they typically end up with less than £25 left in their current account at the end of each month (Peter Byrne/PA)
One in 10 (10%) people say they typically end up with less than £25 left in their current account at the end of each month after paying bills, according to a survey.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of people have less than £100 left at the end of each month and three-quarters (75%) have less than £500, polling company Censuswide found.

The research indicated that people in Brighton (22%), Belfast (12%), and Glasgow (12%) were particularly likely to have nothing left at the end of each month, compared with 8% of people in London and 5% in Cardiff.

Across the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK in March, 9% of people said they generally have no money left at the end of each month.

Just under a third (32%) of people surveyed said they are able to save money each month, with some people citing rising bills and a stagnating salary as barriers to putting money aside.

Nearly half (45%) of people said they tend to feel worried, anxious or stressed by the time they are halfway through their monthly pay cycle, according to the research, carried out for financial app RiseUp.

The report also found that many people use payday to “catch up” on money already earmarked for financial commitments, with 77% using it as an opportunity to pay bills and 39% using it to pay credit cards.

One in 11 (9%) people said payday is also an opportunity for spending on treats and one in 10 (10%) spend at the pub following payday.

Women are more likely to feel relaxed and positive (69%) on payday than men (61%), according to the findings.

Yuval Samet, CEO and co-founder of RiseUp said: “We are living in a challenging financial environment and cannot escape the pressures of the cost of living, which has an impact both on our bank balance and wellbeing.”

Here are the proportions of people across the UK who manage to save money at the end of each month, according to the survey:

– Scotland, 38%

– Northern Ireland, 36%

– North East England, 43%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 26%

– East Midlands, 33%

– East of England, 35%

– South East, 31%

– South West, 35%

– Wales, 35%

– West Midlands, 24%

– North West, 32%