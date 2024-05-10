British strawberries delayed but will be ‘worth the wait’, say producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British strawberries delayed but will be ‘worth the wait’, say producers

By Press Association
The wet, dark winter has delayed the British strawberry season by a fortnight, but the fruit will be large and juicy, according to producers (Matt Munro Photography/PA)
The wet, dark winter has delayed the British strawberry season by a fortnight, but the fruit will be large and juicy, according to producers.

The combination of cold weather and little sunlight means that British strawberries have been slower to develop, with the first big harvests of the season forecast for the end of May.

However, growers said they would be worth the wait, after the weather conditions left the flowering and ripening of the fruit occurring more gradually to create larger and juicer strawberries.

Crops were under poly-tunnels, meaning the weather had not caused them any damage, while the slow growth had built stronger plants which had the energy to support larger and even more flavoursome fruit.

Every region of the UK recorded above average rainfall this winter, making it the eighth wettest on record, according to the Met Office.

The arrival of Spring saw further downpours, with England and Wales recording more than 150% of their long-term average monthly rainfall.

The weather has also been colder and duller than average, with March recording just 95.2 hours of sunshine – 87% of the long-term average – and colder-than-average temperatures at the start of the month.

Over the last 12 months shoppers spent a record £847.5 million on strawberries, Kantar figures show.

Developments in growing techniques mean that the UK is now self-sufficient in strawberry production for the whole summer season from early May to late October.

Strawberries for sale on a stall in a London market
British berries are ‘big business’ for the UK economy with year-round retail-sales hitting £1.87 billion (Philip Toscano/PA)

Fresh berries – strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries – continue to be the most popular fruit item in shoppers’ baskets, enjoying the biggest market share at 28% of all fruit sold in the UK.

This has pushed the value of the British berry industry in year-round retail-sales to an all-time high of £1.87 billion.

Industry body British Berry Growers said international demand for British berries was soaring, with the UK’s temperate climate and water availability, coupled with its world-leading technology in substrate production and automation, placing it in a “far better” position to produce the fruit.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, said: “Cold, wet weather and reduced sunlight hours this Spring means that Britain’s strawberry crop will arrive later this year.

“But the good news is that they are well worth the wait. The slower ripening period will allow flavours to develop as the strawberries grow to become particularly large and juicy. It will be a fantastic year for British strawberries.

“British berries are big business for the UK economy with year-round retail sales reaching an all-time high of £1.87 billion in the UK alone.

“When we see the potential for growth of British strawberry sales outside the UK it makes it a great shame that red tape is making it harder for growers to export their high-quality berries.

“It is nonsensical that despite having some of the world’s most in-demand berries that we are unable to compete in the global market due to red tape. Urgent government reforms are needed that reflect the realities of modern trading. As a nation we must capitalise on this great export opportunity.”