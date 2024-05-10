British Airways owner IAG sees profits soar as fuel costs cool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Airways owner IAG sees profits soar as fuel costs cool

By Press Association
The owner of British Airways has said its earnings have soared in recent months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The owner of airlines British Airways and Aer Lingus has said its earnings have soared in recent months thanks to higher sales and lower fuel costs.

International Airlines Group (IAG) said it was continuing to see a rebound in leisure travel.

It reported an operating profit for the first three months of the year of 68 million euro (£58.5 million), up from the nine million euro (£7.7 million) reported this time last year.

Total revenues also jumped to 6.4 billion euro (£5.5 billion), up from 5.9 billion euro (£5.1 billion) last year.

IAG said the improved profits and sales had been driven by stronger demand across its airlines, which also include Iberia and Vueling.

It highlighted demand for travel between major European cities, particularly for leisure, while business travel has recovered more slowly.

But conflict in the Middle East affected flying by most of its airlines to the region.

Fuel costs were about 5% lower than the previous year, due to lower average prices and more efficient aircraft deliveries, IAG said.

But it still spent more on operating the business over the latest quarter because of the higher volume of flights.

It also said employee costs jumped by more than 14% year on year, due to staff wages being pushed up and hiring more staff for a busy summer schedule.

Luis Gallego, IAG’s chief executive, said: “Our transformation initiatives and increased demand, including over the Easter holidays, have delivered another very good set of results with improvements to both revenue and operating profit.

“Our group benefits from the strength of our core markets – North Atlantic, South Atlantic and intra-Europe – and the performance of our brands.

“We are well-positioned for the summer. The high demand for travel is a continuing trend.”