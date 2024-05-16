Vistry shrugs off property market malaise with upped outlook for home builds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vistry shrugs off property market malaise with upped outlook for home builds

By Press Association
Vistry upped its new home build target (PA)
Housebuilder Vistry has said it expects half-year and annual profits to be higher as it upped its new home build target.

The group, which is holding its annual general meeting for shareholders on Thursday, said it is on track to deliver more than 18,000 completions in 2023-24, which would be 10% higher than the previous year and up from guidance for 17,500.

Vistry put this down to current strong forward sales, which are up 10% year-on-year at £4.9 billion.

The builder has been boosted by its focus on affordable housing, helping shield it from some of the wider woes in the sector inflicted by interest rates being held at 16-year highs of 5.25%.

The group last year unveiled plans to merge its housebuilding division with its affordable homes business Partnerships, through which it works with local government authorities and housing associations to build lower-cost homes.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “The group has had a good start to the year with our unique Partnerships model clearly demonstrating its market resilience.

“Working closely with our partners, we are seeing good demand in the Partner Funded market and accompanied by an improving trend for our open market sales, are on track to deliver more than 10% growth in completions in 2023-24, with half-year and full-year profit expected to be ahead of last year.”

It said it was also seeing an improving trend in open market sales rates since the start of the year, with prices remaining “relatively flat”.

But the firm is offering incentives to buyers at around 4% to boost demand.

Homebuyers and mortgage borrowers have been hit hard by interest rates, which have been hiked to the highest level since 2008 in an attempt to rein in sky-high inflation.

The Bank of England has been expected to cut rates this year, but it is uncertain when the first reduction will come, which has taken its toll on the property market.

Lending giant Halifax said earlier this month that house prices have “largely plateaued”, edging up by 0.1% month-on-month in April after a fall of 0.9% in March, according to its index.

Property values grew by 1.1% annually, accelerating from a 0.4% rise recorded the previous month, Halifax said.