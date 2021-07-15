Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Young Scots build pandemic nest eggs as Covid boosts finances

By Gavin Harper
July 15 2021, 7.48am Updated: July 15 2021, 8.56am
The pandemic has stopped young people socialising with friends, and their finances have benefited as a result.
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on young people – but their financial health has never been better.

More than half of young people in Scotland are upbeat about their money prospects after the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is the findings of of new research from the Bank of Scotland.

A survey of more than 2,100 people aged between 18 and 34 has shown 52% of people are optimistic about what the future holds for them financially.

Only one in four people of the same age feel pessimistic, the research shows.

Covid affects confidence about finances

Though the overall picture is positive, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the financial outlook of young Scots.

Nearly half of those surveyed (48%) say their view has deteriorated because of the pandemic, while only one in 10 feels more positive about money.

The closure of pubs, clubs and restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic has meant young people’s finances are in good health.

Fife, Mid and Central Scotland have the highest levels of post-Covid optimism around finances.

In each area, one in seven surveyed said they felt better about their financial future since lockdown.

A ‘reassuring’ picture

Bank of Scotland director Pete McCarthy said: “It’s clear that the pandemic has taken its toll on our young people with almost half saying they are less positive than they were.

“It’s reassuring to see that the overall picture remains one of a positive financial outlook.

“The cost of things like saving for a first home, getting married, or starting a family could seem even more overwhelming after the difficulties of the last year.

“With the ability to meet major milestones some of the areas of future financial concern, it’s a good indication that young people are thinking about their financial priorities.

“Taking action to achieve these, such as breaking down long term aims into shorter term budgeting and saving goals, is an important step in helping people feel comfortable and confident in managing their finances.”

Planning for the post-Covid future

The study showed three main financial concerns – being able to do more than just make ends meet, having enough money in retirement, and being able to afford a house.

A lack of affordable homes and a lack of jobs were the two biggest barriers to a secure future for young people.

On average, 18 to 34-year-olds have £2,736 in savings compared to a UK average of around £8,000.

The study was carried out by the Bank of Scotland.

A third have over £5,000 tucked away, but 15% have no savings at all.

Young men have roughly 10% higher average savings than women (£2,874 vs £2,612).

The men of the Lothians have the biggest nest eggs: £2,982. The women in the Highlands and Islands have the least saved: £2,092.

