Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Michael O’Halloran: Callum Davidson backs bulked-up St Johnstone star to muscle way into Europa League plans

By Gordon Bannerman
July 15 2021, 8.00am
St Johnstone star Michael O'Halloran has hit the gym this summer.
Michael O’Halloran is shaping up well after hitting the gym.

And St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reckons the Perth attacker can muscle his way into plans for the looming Europa League qualifiers.

The beefed-up Saint tormented English Championship side Preston North End in Tuesday’s 1-1 friendly.

He picked-up a late booking for getting too physical.

But the 30-year-old’s pace and power paved the way to David Wotherspoon’s leveller.

Michael O’Halloran charges down Preston keeper Matt Hudson’s attempted clearance to tee up St Johnstone’s equaliser.

And he teed-up a penalty which the Canadian international midfielder wasted.

“Michael came out of lockdown last year looking pretty slim,” said Davidson.

“He is one of these people who looks after themselves so well and he slimmed down.

“But we believe he is actually better when he is a little stronger, with a little more muscle up top.

“I thought he was excellent against Preston.

“His energy levels were excellent and he was willing to always make the right runs. I was delighted with his performance.”

Davidson revealed the McDiarmid backroom staff trusted the one-time Rangers and Melbourne City player, who signed a new McDiarmid deal in June, to pile on the pounds in the right places.

“Michael does his own programme. He is that type of person.

“He will train on his own and is always desperate to do well. You maybe don’t see that behind the scenes.

Michael O’Halloran was a combative presence for St Johnstone against a physical Preston side.

“He always does his gym work really well. He always eats the right food and he even weighs it.

“That’s the type of person he is and if he continues playing like he did against Preston that is good for us.

“He just has to make sure he stays at that level and his confidence stays up.”

Davidson was thrilled with Wotherspoon’s classy finish to cancel out Ben Whiteman’s spectacular first-half opener for the Lilywhites, who face Celtic on Saturday.

But a wild spot-kick lashed high into the stand lacked the same precision with fans looking on for the first time since the lockdown 16 months ago.

“I’m not sure why Spoony took the penalty – he is not taking one again!” laughed Davidson.

“But his goal was a great finish and it was great pressure by Michael in the build-up.”

