Scottish Engineering appointed to lead Forth and Tay Offshore project

Scottish Engineering has been appointed project manager for the Forth and Tay Offshore (FTO) venture.

The Forth and Tay Region cluster, established in 2019, is home to a number of major offshore wind developments.

The cluster has been backed by seven local authorities on the east coast of Scotland stretching from Angus to the Scottish Borders.

Its backers also include Scottish Enterprise and the three main offshore wind developers, Red Rock Power, EDF Renewables and SSE.

The Forth and Tay Offshore cluster intends to assist a series of activities designed to support innovation, collaboration, investment in skills and market awareness.

It also aims to promote existing supply chain capabilities.

Scottish Engineering chief executive Paul Sheerin said the firm was delighted to have been appointed to lead the project.

Mr Sheerin said: “The Forth and Tay Offshore cluster project is a fantastic opportunity to broaden our market sector support with renewable energy being a key factor in achieving the ambitious climate change targets we support.

“A significant proportion of our Scottish Engineering membership is SME-based and so we are very familiar with the support and needs of SMEs.

“We are really looking forward to working closely with our partners in the FTO cluster project and its members.

Striving to hit ambitious targets

Chair of the FTO cluster David Webster said the appointment would bring “a high level of focus” to the area.

Mr Webster, who is also senior port manager at Port of Dundee for Forth Ports, said that would enable them to achieve their goals and support the supply chain.

He said: “The Forth and Tay cluster represents the most populated areas in Scotland, covering over seven local authority areas.

“The cluster has the highest concentration of port and industrial infrastructure in Scotland, coupled with the largest offshore wind developments.

“The cluster strives to promote economic activity within our communities.

“The national targets for offshore wind deployment are ambitious but collectively we can do it.

“The transition to net zero is very much in sight.”

Delivering value and benefit

Shona Clive, project lead for the FTO, said the team would look to engage with key stakeholders.

She said: “We have a strong team at Scottish Engineering supporting this project with expertise in the renewable sector.

“The project team will work together to make sure that we deliver value and benefit across the FTO community.

“Our immediate priority is to introduce ourselves to the key stakeholders and understand their priorities.

“This is an activity that has started in earnest now.”