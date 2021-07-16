Ex-Dundee United, Dundee and Celtic defender Lewis Toshney on how Dens Park favourite Cammy Kerr inspired shock retirement U-turn – and what it means for role as Downfield boss

Lewis Toshney has revealed how playing five-a-sides with Dundee stars Cammy Kerr and Finlay Robertson helped to inspire his shock retirement U-turn.

The former Dundee United and Dens Park defender hung up his boots at the age of just 29 in April, citing persistent injuries and a desire to step into coaching. He was swiftly appointed manager of juniors side Downfield.

However, a spell away from the game has proved regenerative for Toshney, who finally feels injury-free and has rediscovered his love for football following ‘dark days’ at Inverness last term.

⚡️𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 We are delighted to announce the signing of defender 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐲 ▶️ Full story: https://t.co/FOFkrt5yQ8 Welcome Lewis!#OurECFC pic.twitter.com/cqLw8r2Wld — Edinburgh City FC (@EdinburghCityFC) July 13, 2021

From knocking a ball about with Kerr and Robertson, Toshney then spent a short period on trial with Arbroath — scoring in a pre-season friendly and setting tongues wagging — before joining Edinburgh City this week.

“I got the fire in my belly over the last three months,” Toshney told Courier Sport. “I was playing fives with Cammy Kerr and Finlay Robertson and I was feeling good. I obviously wasn’t match fit, but I felt totally injury-free.

“After that, Dick Campbell got me in at Arbroath and I played 45 minutes in a friendly against Crossgates Primrose. I did okay, scored a goal and that seemed to get my name out there again. I had a few offers after that.

“I spoke to [Edinburgh City chairman] Jim Brown, [manager] Gary Naysmith and [sporting director] James McDonaugh and they were all brand new.

“The gaffer put a contract on the table straight away and said: ‘This is because I want to be ahead of any other clubs who just want to have a look at you’.

“In his words, he believes he’ll have a player who is better that League 2 standard when I’m up to speed. He has put his neck on the line, given the injury history I have. I totally respect that. If he is willing to do that, then I’ll do everything I can to repay him.”

As Toshney relishes the resurrection of his playing career, he has officially confirmed his departure as Downfield boss following less than two months at the helm.

‘I’m not finished yet’

Toshney added: “I spoke to the committee at Downfield and stepped down. It’s something I need to do for myself and they were brilliant with me — they totally respected my decision. I know there will always be a door open for me there.

“I believe we managed to get a good team together there, completely built from scratch, and any manager who goes in there will be inheriting a good group of boys.”

Toshney is studying for his coaching A-Licence and remains keen to pursue that path in the future. However, the ex-Celtic youngster concedes that his initial decision to helm the Spiders was a rash one, albeit driven by disillusionment.

“My attitude to life is to dive into things; to take risks. If I get something offered to me, I say ‘let’s do it,’” Toshney acknowledged. “Whereas, I probably should have taken a step back and considered it a little more carefully.

“I am only 29 and I should have taken a bit of time away, got myself fit and weighed everything up.

“But I wasn’t myself. There were some really dark days and horrible injury problems at Inverness. My head was totally gone and I didn’t even want to look at a football.

“Now, I think I just needed some time away and I really feel like I’m over that — I’m not finished yet.”