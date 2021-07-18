‘It’s dreamland’: Dundee property expert expects Eden Project boost for city

Investment interest in Dundee will intensify thanks to a feelgood factor fuelled further by the Eden Project’s plans.

That’s the view of property expert David Rose, a partner in the commercial property team at RSB Lindsays.

He has worked in the north east commercial property sector for nearly 30 years.

He says developers are watching closely to capitalise on new investment announcements that will improve the area’s economy.

Plans to transform the former gasworks at East Dock Street into a major visitor attraction are expected to create 200 jobs and inject £27m-a-year into the region.

The vision comes after the announcement that a multi-million pound office development in West Marketgait will house 1,000 BT contact centre workers.

That is on top of confirmation that 500 Social Security Scotland staff are to be based at Agnes Husband House.

The continued buzz around the V&A also adds to it, and hopes that a 4,000-capacity esports arena could join them on the Waterfront.

Eden Project and Waterfront promising

Dundee-based Mr Rose said: “Looking at the Eden Project, the V&A and the esports arena alone, I am sure that the presence of one is encouraging others to invest.

“It’s dreamland, almost. If you had said just a few years ago that even one of these developments would happen, people would be pleased.

“But to have the very real prospect of all three is fantastic.

“We are seeing developers looking at the Waterfront plots and other sites to explore the potential of all types of uses.

“Innovation is really important in all of this. I’m sure that news of the other schemes is giving them confidence and will lead to them committing to projects.”

Mr Rose believes the Tay Cities Deal will also play an important role in attracting others to the city.

Change in the city

He is confident that the new office developments alone will be good news for existing food and hospitality ventures.

Mr Rose said: “These are going to be a massive boost.

“Cafes, restaurants and pubs should benefit, especially good news given the challenges faced during the pandemic.

“Hopefully all of these workers in the city centre will create business for them.”

The lawyer believes the esports arena would be a gamechanger for hotels around the Waterfront.

People travelling to take part in its specialist events could extend their visit beyond day trips.

Mr Rose said: “It genuinely feels as though there is about to be another step change in the city.

“Dundee City Council and other stakeholders are delivering in making Dundee a place that people want to be part of.”