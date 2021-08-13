Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Dundee ice hockey team launch mentoring programme for young people entering the workforce

By Maria Gran
August 13 2021, 7.32am Updated: August 13 2021, 8.44am
Dundee Stars and Developing the Young Workforce Dundee & Angus are offering a mentorship with Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha.
Young people in Dundee and Angus are given the opportunity to tap into a mentorship programme with Dundee Stars.

The mentoring programme includes monthly one-to-one sessions with Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha.

Also on offer is the chance to work with Dundee Stars business, from events management to team training and marketing.

The partnership has been set up after a study where Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Dundee & Angus found a lack of confidence is one of the biggest hurdles young people face when starting jobs.

Age and a lack of experience are two other barriers, the study of 200 local young people found.

Partnering with Dundee Stars, DYW Dundee & Angus hope to showcase some of the ways that confidence, communication and digital skills can be developed.

Mentorship to build confidence and skillset

A lack of opportunity in getting work experience following the pandemic are the main challenges for first time employees.

The survey also highlighted sports, health, and social care as the most popular sectors for young people.

Therefore, DYW Dundee & Angus have partnered with professional ice hockey team Dundee Stars.

They are offering one young person a six-month mentorship, beginning at the start of the season in September.

This allows the young person to shadow various roles within the team.

Alison Henderson, executive officer of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce and chair of Developing the Young Workforce Dundee & Angus.

Alison Henderson, chair of the regional DYW D&A board, says the programme embodies the mindset of skills development.

She says: “This study has given us the opportunity to gain insight into the challenges facing our young people when the usual support systems have had to adapt due to Covid limitations.

“Our young people are having a crisis of confidence with one in five not knowing how to gain the skills they feel they are lacking, further cementing the importance of working with the next generation of our local workforce to give them the best start possible.

“DYW has vast experience connecting with local employers to help equip young people with the skillset needed for success in the workplace, with access to work based learning opportunities, including developing transferable skills such as communication and teamwork.”

Dundee Stars mentorship to offer many roles

Omar Pacha has been with Dundee Stars since 2017.

He believes the programme will allow the winner to experience every aspect of the business.

Mr Pacha says: “The winner will get the chance to experience different aspects of Dundee Stars business and team.

“That will allow them to interact with a wide range of roles and help them make an educated choice about their next steps in life.

Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha on the side of the ice rink.
The winner will receive monthly one-to-one sessions with Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha.

“Running a successful sporting team takes input from a vast array of experts.

“This is a way of getting insight in a compressed way that could truly help shape their future career path.”

DYW is the Scottish Government’s Youth Employment strategy to better prepare young people for the world of work.

The Dundee Stars are Tayside’s professional ice hockey club currently playing in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

The mentorship is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 living in Dundee & Angus.

