Dundee ice hockey team launch mentoring programme for young people entering the workforce

Young people in Dundee and Angus are given the opportunity to tap into a mentorship programme with Dundee Stars.

The mentoring programme includes monthly one-to-one sessions with Dundee Stars head coach Omar Pacha.

Also on offer is the chance to work with Dundee Stars business, from events management to team training and marketing.

The partnership has been set up after a study where Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Dundee & Angus found a lack of confidence is one of the biggest hurdles young people face when starting jobs.

Age and a lack of experience are two other barriers, the study of 200 local young people found.

Partnering with Dundee Stars, DYW Dundee & Angus hope to showcase some of the ways that confidence, communication and digital skills can be developed.

Mentorship to build confidence and skillset

A lack of opportunity in getting work experience following the pandemic are the main challenges for first time employees.

The survey also highlighted sports, health, and social care as the most popular sectors for young people.

Therefore, DYW Dundee & Angus have partnered with professional ice hockey team Dundee Stars.

They are offering one young person a six-month mentorship, beginning at the start of the season in September.

This allows the young person to shadow various roles within the team.

Alison Henderson, chair of the regional DYW D&A board, says the programme embodies the mindset of skills development.

She says: “This study has given us the opportunity to gain insight into the challenges facing our young people when the usual support systems have had to adapt due to Covid limitations.

“Our young people are having a crisis of confidence with one in five not knowing how to gain the skills they feel they are lacking, further cementing the importance of working with the next generation of our local workforce to give them the best start possible.

“DYW has vast experience connecting with local employers to help equip young people with the skillset needed for success in the workplace, with access to work based learning opportunities, including developing transferable skills such as communication and teamwork.”

Dundee Stars mentorship to offer many roles

Omar Pacha has been with Dundee Stars since 2017.

He believes the programme will allow the winner to experience every aspect of the business.

Mr Pacha says: “The winner will get the chance to experience different aspects of Dundee Stars business and team.

“That will allow them to interact with a wide range of roles and help them make an educated choice about their next steps in life.

“Running a successful sporting team takes input from a vast array of experts.

“This is a way of getting insight in a compressed way that could truly help shape their future career path.”

DYW is the Scottish Government’s Youth Employment strategy to better prepare young people for the world of work.

The Dundee Stars are Tayside’s professional ice hockey club currently playing in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

The mentorship is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 living in Dundee & Angus.