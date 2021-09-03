Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee industrial property changes hands in £6.5 million deal

By Maria Gran
September 3 2021, 1.27pm
G3, Arrol Road in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate has been sold for £6.5m.
An industrial property at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee has sold for £6.5 million.

Dundee-based West Ranga Property Group has sold G3 in Arrol Road to joint venture partners Chancerygate and JR Capital.

The building, located close to the Kingsway, is a mixture of industrial and logistics space, totalling approximately 80,000 sq ft.

Scania, Ford and Grimme UK will let units until 2028, 2029 and 2031 respectively.

Rents range from £5 to £7 per sq ft. A 41,500 sq ft unit at the property remains vacant.

West Ranga Property Group purchased the industrial building from administrators, Ernst & Young, in December 2017.

It has since undertaken extensive and comprehensive refurbishment.

Dundee an important regional market

Buyer Chancerygate is the UK’s largest multi-unit industrial developer and asset manager.

Its head of asset management, Rory Finnan, said: “These acquisitions further increase the fund’s presence in strategic locations across the UK, with the G3 industrial estate in Dundee a perfect example of this.

“It is our second acquisition in Scotland and further cements our position in an important regional market.

“Completing six acquisitions in a short space of time shows our continued commitment to the market.

“However, with £20m still available to invest, we are still looking to grow the fund’s footprint in areas where we see a strong market case to do so.”

JR Capital is a multi-family office business with a strong focus towards UK property investment and development.

Commercial property popular investment

Lismore Real Estate Advisors, who advised the purchase, anticipate future rental growth due to the strong local market dynamics.

The sale price of £6.5m reflected a net initial yield of 6.50%.

Dundee-based self-invested pension products (SIPP) adviser Curtis Banks said it is also experiencing interest in investing in commercial property as part of pension savings.

Commercial property is a popular investment due to the tax efficiency of the investment, including rent paid tax free directly to the SIPP, and no capital gains tax on disposal.

