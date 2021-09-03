Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Dundee firm offers lorry drivers £2,000 signing on bonus to deliver food supplies

By Stan Arnaud
September 3 2021, 4.46pm Updated: September 3 2021, 4.48pm
CJ Lang has a fleet of lorries to deliver supplies to hundreds of stores.
CJ Lang has a fleet of lorries to deliver supplies to hundreds of stores.

A Dundee firm is offering truckers a £2,000 signing on bonus to work delivering supplies to Spar shops.

The cash incentive, from Dundee-based wholesaler CJ Lang, comes amid a UK-wide shortage of HGV drivers that is hitting transport of vital goods around the country.

It is on offer, along with £30,000 salary, to new hires who join the firm’s operations in Dundee and Inverness before the end of this month.

The company said that that it was looking for both full and part-time multi-drop drivers operating from the city, due to an expansion in its logistics operation.

It has launched a social media campaign highlighting the “joining bonus” as part of the recruitment drive.

Family-run CJ Lang is the wholesaler for Spar Scotland and has a fleet of 55 trucks to deliver supplies to more than 300 convenience stores around the country.

A Spar store, at Kinlochbervie, in Sutherland.

An advertisement on its website for Class 1 qualified large goods vehicle (LGV) drivers  said: “We offer a range of benefits including a £2,000 (pro-rated for part-time) joining bonus, for joiners before the end of September 30th 2021 and OTE of £30,000 plus for full-time.”

The posts involve a 48-hour week for full-time drivers.

A shortage of qualified lorry drivers throughout the UK, along with a high number of supply chain workers self-isolating, has led to delays in deliveries of a wide range of goods.

It has resulted in gaps on shop shelves around the country, as well as temporary closures and missing menu items at restaurants.

And there have been predictions of supermarket shortages over Christmas, with the British Retail Consortium warning this week the festive period is going to be “incredibly challenging in some areas.”

UK needs at least 100,000 more HGV drivers

Trade body The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has said the issue is not a new problem, but a “Brexit exodus and the lockdown suspension of HGV driving testing has “turned it into a crisis” as demand for goods has increased.

The organisation has estimated there is an UK-wide shortage of more than 100,000 drivers.

Even before Covid there was a shortfall of 60,000.

Last month, the boss of haulage firm Northwards said a “limited pool” of drivers available near its depots in the Highlands and Islands was a particular challenge.

The Shetland-based company is offering relocation packages to truckers moving to the area from other parts of the country.

It has also raised its basic wages after finding it increasingly difficult to recruit staff to replace experienced drivers lost to rivals and other sectors.

CJ Lang was contacted for a comment on its recruitment efforts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]