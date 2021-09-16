Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carr’s Flour Mills: How rediscovering home baking put Fife firm on path to £100m sales

By Gavin Harper
September 16 2021, 10.03am Updated: September 16 2021, 10.05am
Carr's Flour Mill Kirkcaldy
Fife-based Carr’s Flour Mills is targeting making more than £100 million in sales in the coming year.

That is thanks to a spike in the demand for flour, with people taking up home baking and cooking as they work from home,

A rise in home working has allowed people to get back into their kitchens.

Kirkcaldy-based Carr’s Flour Mills has benefited, much to the delight of managing director Rob Munro.

Carr’s managing director, Rob Munro

The firm increased its production to cope with an “extraordinary” spike in demand triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

Mr Munro said: “British people have fallen back in love with baking and cooking from scratch.

“There are more people at home for longer. People stopped shopping in retail and went back to the traditional bakery.”

How Brexit helped cope with Covid-19

Mr Munro said the firm’s preparations for Brexit, when uncertainty meant they began stockpiling, helped them through the initial rise in demand for flour.

He said: “We were carrying quite high inventory in everything in anticipation of the Brexit fall-out, which we withstood.

“It was because of that we were able to deal with the flurry in demand as people went to the shops to buy their baking products.

“That was quite an exceptional period.”

Family ethos at Carr’s Flour Mills

He paid tribute to the staff for their efforts, adding: “If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have been able to rise to the challenges.

“We’ve come through well and I believe we’ve looked after our staff.

“We have a family ethos and we tend to look after staff like they are family.”

And the Carr’s family has grown over the past 12 months, with the firm adding almost 20 new members of staff.

The company, which also has mills in Cumbria and Essex has a headcount of 192, an increase of about 20 from last year.

Carr’s in Kirkcaldy.

Mr Munro said that was due to succession planning,

He said: “We have taken on more staff, primarily around succession issues.

“We’re a mature industry so we’re continuously recruiting across all three sites.

“We’re quite efficient and well invested so feet on the ground is not that big a driver.”

The firm’s turnover increased from £94.9m to £95.5m for the year ending March 2021.

Carr’s managing director Rob Munro praised a “solid performance”.

He said: “Our turnover was up but volume slightly lower.

“The great strength of our business is the diversity of sales – we’re in pretty much every flour sector.

“The breadth of our sales has contributed to the slight improvement in our financials.”

Pre-tax profits also rose from £2.2m, to £2.3m across the period.

Carr’s Flour Mills plans for the year ahead

And for the year ahead, Mr Munro wants to see “steady, sustainable growth” across the firm.

He added: “We are investing in the port with Forth Ports so we can bring in bigger ships.

Mr Munro wants the firm to continue on its steady growth.

“It’s not going to be 10 or 15% growth but it might be 3 or 4% – that kind of steady, sustainable growth.

“We’ve been around since 1563 – we tend to do things steady.

“We want to make a sustainable profit that will sustain the business for the future.

“I would like us to have steady return that allows us to develop and grow in a modest way.”

