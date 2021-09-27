Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Dundee skateboard enthusiast on a roll with stunning handmade boards

By Maria Gran
September 27 2021, 3.27pm Updated: September 27 2021, 3.42pm

When Malcolm Bradley first started skating, he would go out at night so no one could see him fall.

The Duncan of Jordanstone graduate discovered his love for skateboarding while studying product design.

Already being a craftsman and woodworker, he realised he could combine his passions by making skateboards.

After graduating, he started the university’s residency programme where he experimented with his own type of skateboard.

He took his idea to the university’s Venture Competition in 2020 and won £3,000.

When the pandemic hit, he took his prize money back to his parents’ house to start his business The Bonny Company.

“I moved home and set up shop in my parents’ little run down, mouldy, wet outhouse building and started there,” Malcolm recalls.

A unique skateboard build

The Bonny Company skateboards are not the boards you would find in a normal store.

Malcolm’s skateboards contain 11 layers of Canadian maple and cork.

The standard is seven layers of Canadian maple.

Malcolm Bradley working on a Bonny Company skateboard in his workshop.
Each skateboard is handmade by Malcolm in his workshop.

He says: “Canadian maple is the perfect wood for skateboards getting abused and thrashed around the park. It’s a really strong, rigid wood.

“The reason for cork was to use it for its properties, mainly vibration dampening properties.

“That makes it really good for longboards and cruiser type boards, because it makes a really smooth ride that’s good for commuting.

“My boards, that’s kind of my technology, with the layers of cork.

“That hasn’t really been done before.”

To go with the maple and cork, Malcolm has a choice of three types of veneer to decorate the board with.

Smoked eucalyptus, wild cherry or European walnut add a unique look to each Bonny skateboard.

For added decoration, Malcolm can laser etch designs on the board that don’t hide the wood underneath.

He says: “Being a fan of wood, I don’t like big colourful graphics completely covering it.

“With laser etching it means you can get a much more subtle graphic, so far I’ve done tree graphics of woods that I’ve used in my boards.”

The Bonny Company handcrafted skateboards

Malcolm now rents workshop space by The Circle on Staffa Place where he creates his skateboards.

The 11 layers of wood and cork need to be glued up, before they are placed in a mould.

Malcolm Bradley at his work desk holding a small wood and cork skateboard.
Malcolm saves all scraps and off cuts from his skateboard production to make use of all the material.

A press applies 40 tonnes of pressure to the board and it then has to cure for a week allowing the glue to completely dry.

Malcolm then shapes each board by hand, to ensure it is ready to hit the streets.

He says: “When you’re making each board individually, one after another, it guarantees a quality that you’re not going to get with mass produced boards.

“It means they’re going to be a little more expensive, but I think people’s attitude towards local business is changing, which is really encouraging for small makers like me.”

Innovation beyond skateboards

The Bonny Company’s skateboards range in price from £160 to £190.

Malcolm has also started experimenting with a standard seven-ply skateboard he is hoping to batch produce for skate shops.

A traditional park skateboard – the one skaters do tricks and jump around with – requires “a good pop”, which is why Malcolm makes them without his cork layer.

Malcolm Bradley sitting on a brick wall showing off a small skateboard made from cork and wood.
Malcolm with his Bonny Company cruiser wood and cork skateboard.

He says: “Skateboards have found the perfect pop for tricks and ollies in the park, whereas longboarding has much more room for innovation.

“Because longboarding is all about how the ride feels and how fast you can go.

“My boards fall in between these two categories, there’s cruisers that are really smooth, but also hitting a style with the different veneers and the education about sustainability.

“It’s been interesting innovating in an area that’s so developed, but finding a niche that I think people like has been pretty cool.”

In the spirit of sustainability, Malcolm is launching a skateboard corkboard as an alternative to using skateboards for wall decorations.

His corkboard contains 70% less maple than a normal skateboard to save the wood for functional boards.

Malcolm is planning a whole new range outside of his skateboards called Bonny Interiors.

He says: “One of the main products in the interiors will be our skateboard notice boards, and the idea behind that is people use boards as art.

“I called it The Bonny Company rather than Bonny Boards just to keep it Scottish and not close any doors.

“This whole idea of combining cork with wood doesn’t stop with the skateboards.”

