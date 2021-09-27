Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What are the rules on buying fuel at Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s?

By Alasdair Clark
September 27 2021, 3.34pm Updated: September 28 2021, 9.10am
Some petrol stations have put spend caps in place, including Asda

Some petrol stations have introduced spending caps to protect fuel stock levels amid reported panic buying.

Supermarket giant Asda has brought in a £30 cap on fuel alongside several other garages in Tayside and Fife.

It comes after many rushed to petrol station forecourts over the weekend, fearful the pumps were at risk of running dry after reports of an HGV driver shortage.

Both the UK and Scottish governments have been reassuring drivers that supplies remain, while a package of measures has been announced to tackle the shortage in tanker drivers.

Petrol station pumps
Some fuel stations have put limits on how much people can buy.

Fuel companies have also been reminding drivers that panic buying can have an impact on supply, making it more difficult for everyone to get what they need.

Some have introduced new rules on refuelling. Here, we round up of the current situation at fuel stations.

Asda

Asda’s £30 spend cap is a temporary measure. It’s being reviewed daily, and the company doesn’t expect it to be in place for long.

A spokesperson explained: “To ensure as many customers as possible can refuel, we have put a temporary limit of £30 per transaction on our forecourts.

Asda petrol station
Asda has put a £30 cap on fuel spending.

“We can reassure our customers that we have good levels of fuel supply.

“We ask that our customers be respectful of each other and our colleagues as we work through this period of increased demand.”

Euro Garages

Euro Garages, which operates petrol stations in Fife and Dundee, has introduced a £30 spending limit on fuel.

Tesco

Tesco and Tesco Esso fuel stations currently have no spending limit in place.

Tesco don’t currently have a spend cap in place.

A spokesperson said: “We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day”.

Morrisons

Morrisons also has no restrictions on buying fuel.

A Morrisons spokesperson told The Courier: “It is a rapidly moving situation and we are working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can continue to keep our pumps open and serve our customers.

Fuel tankers are delivering supplies to fuel stations after high demand over the weekend.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time.”

Sainsbury’s

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s confirmed the supermarket has no plans to implement a £30 spending cap.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and all our sites continue to receive more fuel,” the spokesperson added.

BP and Shell

Neither BP nor Shell has a cap in place.

Autosales petrol station Kirriemuir
The Autosales garage in Kirriemuir has been without fuel for three days.

Panic buying blamed as fuel pumps run dry in Kirriemuir

We reported how the only garage in Kirriemuir had run out of fuel at around 4pm on Saturday.

Barrie Ewart, owner of Autosales Garage in the town’s Lindsay Street, said that he had been expecting a delivery of fuel on Monday but this has not gone ahead.

It means the petrol station has been dry for a third day.

Mr Ewart said: “We have basically gone through four days’ fuel in two days.

There is plenty of fuel – there was no need at all for people to panic buy.”

Barrie Ewart

“I am now expecting a delivery on Tuesday morning.”

He added: “There is plenty of fuel — there was no need at all for people to panic buy.

“If everyone had stayed calm this wouldn’t have happened — if there hadn’t been panic buying there would be no shortage.”

