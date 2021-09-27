What are the rules on buying fuel at Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s?

Some petrol stations have introduced spending caps to protect fuel stock levels amid reported panic buying.

Supermarket giant Asda has brought in a £30 cap on fuel alongside several other garages in Tayside and Fife.

It comes after many rushed to petrol station forecourts over the weekend, fearful the pumps were at risk of running dry after reports of an HGV driver shortage.

Both the UK and Scottish governments have been reassuring drivers that supplies remain, while a package of measures has been announced to tackle the shortage in tanker drivers.

Fuel companies have also been reminding drivers that panic buying can have an impact on supply, making it more difficult for everyone to get what they need.

Some have introduced new rules on refuelling. Here, we round up of the current situation at fuel stations.

Asda

Asda’s £30 spend cap is a temporary measure. It’s being reviewed daily, and the company doesn’t expect it to be in place for long.

A spokesperson explained: “To ensure as many customers as possible can refuel, we have put a temporary limit of £30 per transaction on our forecourts.

“We can reassure our customers that we have good levels of fuel supply.

“We ask that our customers be respectful of each other and our colleagues as we work through this period of increased demand.”

Euro Garages

Euro Garages, which operates petrol stations in Fife and Dundee, has introduced a £30 spending limit on fuel.

Tesco

Tesco and Tesco Esso fuel stations currently have no spending limit in place.

A spokesperson said: “We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day”.

Morrisons

Morrisons also has no restrictions on buying fuel.

A Morrisons spokesperson told The Courier: “It is a rapidly moving situation and we are working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can continue to keep our pumps open and serve our customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time.”

Sainsbury’s

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s confirmed the supermarket has no plans to implement a £30 spending cap.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and all our sites continue to receive more fuel,” the spokesperson added.

BP and Shell

Neither BP nor Shell has a cap in place.

Panic buying blamed as fuel pumps run dry in Kirriemuir

We reported how the only garage in Kirriemuir had run out of fuel at around 4pm on Saturday.

Barrie Ewart, owner of Autosales Garage in the town’s Lindsay Street, said that he had been expecting a delivery of fuel on Monday but this has not gone ahead.

It means the petrol station has been dry for a third day.

Mr Ewart said: “We have basically gone through four days’ fuel in two days.

There is plenty of fuel – there was no need at all for people to panic buy.” Barrie Ewart

“I am now expecting a delivery on Tuesday morning.”

He added: “There is plenty of fuel — there was no need at all for people to panic buy.

“If everyone had stayed calm this wouldn’t have happened — if there hadn’t been panic buying there would be no shortage.”