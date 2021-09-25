Dundee and Fife petrol stations impose £30 limit after ‘unprecedented demand’ By Alasdair Clark September 25 2021, 1.15pm Updated: September 25 2021, 2.11pm Customers at several petrol stations across Scotland will be limited to a £30 spend [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags fuel HGV driver shortage Petrol stations More from The Courier News team News Raft of measures announced to tackle HGV driver shortage amid call for urgent action September 26 2021 Perth & Kinross Recovery Walk Scotland: Hundreds of roses placed in River Tay to remember lives lost to drugs in Scotland September 25 2021 Angus & The Mearns Arbroath man, 72, charged after ‘assault’ on 14-year-old boy September 25 2021 More from The Courier Raft of measures announced to tackle HGV driver shortage amid call for urgent action ScotRail boss to face angry Tayside and Fife passengers in virtual public meeting Winners of the 2021 Scots Language Awards announced RAB MCNEIL: The city feels like a holiday, and Rab is still unable to beep Ryder Cup 2021: Europe’s brief revival ebbs away as they fall further behind at Whistling Straits Dunfermline 0-0 Hamilton Accies: Pressure remains on Peter Grant as winless Pars stay bottom of the Championship