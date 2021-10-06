Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife boss praises staff for getting business through pandemic

By Maria Gran
October 6 2021, 7.21am Updated: October 6 2021, 8.11am
Dynamic EMS managing director John Dignan.

The black ink on the accounts show a fall in sales and profits, but the boss of a Fife electronics firm knows the figures don’t tell the whole story.

When Dynamic EMS owner John Dignan thinks back to 2020 he feels nothing but pride at what his staff achieved.

Like many other manufacturers, the company faced tough market conditions when Covid hit.

But the Dalgety Bay business kept operating, entering new markets to aid the Covid effort, adding ventilator companies and hospitals to its customer list.

The effort made by staff was “simply outstanding” and not a single redundancy was made among the 86-strong workforce.

Mr Dignan puts the company’s success down to the workers at the bespoke electronics firm.

He said: “The people we have here are really good at what they do. They are critical to our businesses and work extremely hard.

“We didn’t close during Covid. We worked on ventilators, signed infrastructure business and manufactured for clients like hospitals.

“As we come out of the pandemic, the results say our sales are down.

“But we still made profits and we still managed to satisfy our customers.”

Strong customer base

The newly filed accounts show Dynamic EMS recoded sales of £8.5 million for the year ending December 31 2020. This is a reduction of £1.3m from 2019.

Pre-tax profits last year were £327,000, a fall from £411,000 the previous year.

An engineer manufacturing a Dynamic EMS product.
Manufacturing at Dynamic EMS.

The company’s key markets include clean water systems, wastewater treatments, utilities, fire prevention systems and the national grid.

The firm has also engaged with organisations involved in blood analysis and disease detection, contamination monitoring and antibody diagnostic testing.

Mr Dignan said: “A lot of our customers have been here a long time, but we are growing our customer base into some emerging technologies like Internet of things, wearables, agritech and aquaculture.

“We’ve got quite a longevity in our customers, so they work well with us.

“Some of our foundation customers are the ones that we’ve been working with for over 15 years.

“Once we get customers under our roof, we never really lose them.”

Planning for growth

Mr Dignan joined the business in 2005 and became managing director in 2011. Seven years ago he acquired the company.

Now the business has shown resilience during the pandemic, he expects growth will follow.

The managing director said: “We were growing at a rate of about 12%. The foundation for the business moving forward is really solid.

“We’re sitting with our £7.4m order book at the moment and that’s increasing.

“So we see the future as being fairly rosy.”

Electronics manufactured by Dynamic EMS.
Dynamic EMS manufacture a wide range of electronics.

Dynamic EMS can trace its history to 1957 when Rochester UK was incorporated as a sister company of Rochester Inc. USA and operated from Kent.

In 1989 Rochester Instrument Systems acquired Highland Electronics Alarm Systems and its associated contract electronics manufacturing business, and the entire manufacturing operation was relocated to Fife.

The name changed to Dynamic Logic in 2000 and then to Dynamic EMS when a management buyout occurred in 2005.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]