Business & Environment Business

Former Fife training centre becomes home to creative businesses

By Maria Gran
October 14 2021, 3.26pm
Forthview Business Units in Low Valleyfield, Fife.

A former training centre outside Dunfermline has been given new life in the hopes that it will become a home for creative businesses.

Forthview Business Units, the former home to West Fife Enterprise’s training centre, has been revamped to make space for local businesses seeking office space.

A fresh coat of paint, new carpets and signage have all improved the 14,000 sq ft building.

Further works to the exterior are currently under way.

The refurbishment was managed by InvestFife’s property team, who manage the facility and operational management Fife Council’s business properties.

The units are six miles outside Dunfermline and an 18-minute drive from the Queensferry Crossing.

There are eight tenants in the office space, while a further three offices are available for rent.

Space to build a business

Ruth Downie, who runs SoMuchSoap and Stained Glass, is one of the unit’s occupants.

Her plan is to teach stained glass from the Low Valleyfield business hub.

Ruth Downie, owner of SoMuchSoap and Stained Glass, has an office at Forthview Business Units.

Ruth said: “I wasn’t looking for business premises, as I didn’t think I could afford it.

“But, when I accompanied a friend to Forthview, I immediately saw the potential and my existing work set-up seemed inadequate.

“Already, having office premises has made a massive improvement, and I haven’t as yet, managed to use the space properly.

“I want to create a creative buzz with students dropping in for workshop time in addition to timetabled classes.”

“The space means I can be more efficient and aim to build what was a part-time hobby into something more.”

Room for running classes

Bluebell Design is also based at Forthview Business Units having outgrown the spare room at home.

Lois Bell had been looking for suitable premises for some time to expand her dressmaking and alterations business.

She said: “I now have an awful lot more space and can easily see all my supplies and get to all my machines and tools.

“I plan to run classes, and this space will allow me to do that without having to rent a room.

“I’ve been busy over spring and summer with bridal and wedding projects, as happily these celebrations are taking place again.

“I have begun sewing lessons in my studio, on a one-to-one basis for the moment, and have several craft classes designed, which will be ready to open for student registration soon.”

InvestFife is a collective brand, which incorporates all of Fife Council’s economic development services.

This includes the investment property & development, business enterprise, and property & employment land teams, in partnership with Business Gateway Fife.

InvestFife’s aim is to make Fife the best place to do business.

