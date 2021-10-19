Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TrustFord: Jobs created as new garage opens in Dundee after £400,000 investment

By Gavin Harper
October 19 2021, 11.18am Updated: October 19 2021, 1.25pm
TrustFord chairman and chief executive Stuart Foulds officially opening PartsPlus Dundee alongside Kevin Magee, PartsPlus regional general manager.
A new garage has opened in Dundee, creating 14 new jobs, thanks to a six-figure investment by TrustFord.

Following long delays caused by the pandemic, TrustFord celebrated the official opening of its PartsPlus centre last week.

The Dundee parts centre is part of a £1.55 million investment into the Scottish market.

That investment, which started last year, has created 54 jobs nationwide.

Chairman and chief executive of TrustFord Stuart Foulds officially opened the site in Dundee.

He was accompanied by general manager Kevin Magee.

The new site is the third PartsPlus centre TrustFord has unveiled in Scotland.

The Dundee site follows the opening of facilities in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Staff outside the new PartsPlus garage in Dundee.

PartsPlus Centres provide services to support the sale of trade parts directly to franchise groups, independent repairers and body shops.

It offers extensive, competitively priced Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts, delivered with local business knowledge and expertise.

Six-figure investment in TrustFord Dundee

The centres also offer daily delivery of parts in under an hour to customers within a 30-minute drive time.

The TrustFord Dundee site, encompassing 8,200 sq ft, represents an investment of £387,000.

Mr Foulds said the new sites provided coverage across Scotland.

He said: “Our PartsPlus Centre in Dundee forms a key part of our network-wide investment in Ford of Britain’s wholesale parts initiative.

“The enhanced presence we now have here in Dundee – in addition to our latest sites in Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Carlisle – provides us with the scale and resources to meet our customers’ parts needs in Scotland.

“At TrustFord, we’re committed to driving the standard in customer care.

“These new facilities will help our colleagues deliver the excellence and convenience of service they’re known for to a new customer audience.”

TrustFord: Delivering strategic coverage

The three Scottish PartsPlus sites ensure TrustFord’s strategic coverage of the central, southern, and north east areas of Scotland, delivering over £1m of parts every month to trade and wholesale customers.

Mr Magee said: “This PartsPlus Centre allows us to provide a truly excellent parts service to the Dundee area and beyond.

“The space and capacity will allow our colleagues to deliver their very best.

“I’d also like to thank our colleagues.

“They have worked hard throughout the pandemic to provide parts to businesses, keeping people on the road.”

