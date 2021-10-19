TrustFord: Jobs created as new garage opens in Dundee after £400,000 investment

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new garage has opened in Dundee, creating 14 new jobs, thanks to a six-figure investment by TrustFord.

Following long delays caused by the pandemic, TrustFord celebrated the official opening of its PartsPlus centre last week.

The Dundee parts centre is part of a £1.55 million investment into the Scottish market.

That investment, which started last year, has created 54 jobs nationwide.

Chairman and chief executive of TrustFord Stuart Foulds officially opened the site in Dundee.

He was accompanied by general manager Kevin Magee.

The new site is the third PartsPlus centre TrustFord has unveiled in Scotland.

The Dundee site follows the opening of facilities in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

PartsPlus Centres provide services to support the sale of trade parts directly to franchise groups, independent repairers and body shops.

It offers extensive, competitively priced Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts, delivered with local business knowledge and expertise.

Six-figure investment in TrustFord Dundee

The centres also offer daily delivery of parts in under an hour to customers within a 30-minute drive time.

The TrustFord Dundee site, encompassing 8,200 sq ft, represents an investment of £387,000.

Mr Foulds said the new sites provided coverage across Scotland.

He said: “Our PartsPlus Centre in Dundee forms a key part of our network-wide investment in Ford of Britain’s wholesale parts initiative.

“The enhanced presence we now have here in Dundee – in addition to our latest sites in Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Carlisle – provides us with the scale and resources to meet our customers’ parts needs in Scotland.

“At TrustFord, we’re committed to driving the standard in customer care.

“These new facilities will help our colleagues deliver the excellence and convenience of service they’re known for to a new customer audience.”

TrustFord: Delivering strategic coverage

The three Scottish PartsPlus sites ensure TrustFord’s strategic coverage of the central, southern, and north east areas of Scotland, delivering over £1m of parts every month to trade and wholesale customers.

Mr Magee said: “This PartsPlus Centre allows us to provide a truly excellent parts service to the Dundee area and beyond.

“The space and capacity will allow our colleagues to deliver their very best.

“I’d also like to thank our colleagues.

“They have worked hard throughout the pandemic to provide parts to businesses, keeping people on the road.”