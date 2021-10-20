Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

First look at new £700,000 events space at Crieff Hydro

By Gavin Harper
October 20 2021, 7.19am Updated: October 20 2021, 9.04am
Stephen Leckie, Crieff Hydro chief executive, with his wife Fiona.


A £700,000 investment has seen a former sports arena at Crieff Hydro turned into an events space.

The newly-created function room can accommodate dinners for 400 guests or up to 600 conference delegates.

The new space has enough flexibility for any type of corporate conference or celebration.

The room, which will be called the Melville, has its own bar and catering area.

It also features cloakroom facilities, private entrance as well as three outdoor access points plus drive-in access for AV rigging.

Its launch saw a James Bond theme party at the hotel recently.

A James Bond party was held at Crieff Hydro to mark the opening of the new function room.

Attendees had the chance to try out some of the team building activities available at the hotel, followed by a black tie dinner.

Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to unveil this fantastic space with a superb Bond themed bash.

The new conference and function room was formerly sports courts.

“We have invested a significant amount to transform the Melville into a high-tech space that can accommodate a wide variety of events.

“Our launch party was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate what it can do.”

A return to event bookings at Crieff Hydro

Mr Leckie, who said the pandemic had a “drastic” impact on the business, is now seeing bookings return.

He said: “We have started to see a resurgence in enquiries for meetings, dinners and exhibitions.

“This is a great time to add this amazing room to our menu of options, with a space to suit any meeting size.”

The new room can hold functions for up to 600 people.

Earlier this year, the hotel spent £75,000 on mini Land Rovers and Crazi Bugs – high-tech electrically powered all-terrain vehicles.

That is despite the difficulties faced in filling vacancies at the hotel.

Mr Leckie, the fifth generation owner of the Perthshire business, said he would invest for the future despite a Covid hit to revenues of more than £20 million.

