First look at new £700,000 events space at Crieff Hydro

A £700,000 investment has seen a former sports arena at Crieff Hydro turned into an events space.

The newly-created function room can accommodate dinners for 400 guests or up to 600 conference delegates.

The new space has enough flexibility for any type of corporate conference or celebration.

The room, which will be called the Melville, has its own bar and catering area.

It also features cloakroom facilities, private entrance as well as three outdoor access points plus drive-in access for AV rigging.

Its launch saw a James Bond theme party at the hotel recently.

Attendees had the chance to try out some of the team building activities available at the hotel, followed by a black tie dinner.

Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to unveil this fantastic space with a superb Bond themed bash.

“We have invested a significant amount to transform the Melville into a high-tech space that can accommodate a wide variety of events.

“Our launch party was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate what it can do.”

A return to event bookings at Crieff Hydro

Mr Leckie, who said the pandemic had a “drastic” impact on the business, is now seeing bookings return.

He said: “We have started to see a resurgence in enquiries for meetings, dinners and exhibitions.

“This is a great time to add this amazing room to our menu of options, with a space to suit any meeting size.”

Earlier this year, the hotel spent £75,000 on mini Land Rovers and Crazi Bugs – high-tech electrically powered all-terrain vehicles.

That is despite the difficulties faced in filling vacancies at the hotel.

Mr Leckie, the fifth generation owner of the Perthshire business, said he would invest for the future despite a Covid hit to revenues of more than £20 million.